Dynamically Connected On-Demand-Paging (DC ODP)

DC ODP Experimental Query Capabilities

  • ibv_exp_query_device

    • dc_odp_caps

DC ODP RDMA-Core Query Capabilities

  • mlx5dv_query_device

    • comp_mask: MLX5DV_CONTEXT_MASK_DC_ODP_CAPS

    • dc_odp_caps with enum ibv_odp_transport_cap_bits

Enabling ODP for DC is done, as in all other transports, by setting the IBV_ACCESS_ON_DEMAND flag in ibv_reg_mr access parameter.

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct mlx5dv_context attr_out = {};
attr_out.comp_mask |= MLX5DV_CONTEXT_MASK_DC_ODP_CAPS;
mlx5dv_query_device(context, &attr_out);
if (attr_out.dc_odp_caps & IBV_ODP_SUPPORT_SEND)
	printf(“support DC ODP send operation”);

