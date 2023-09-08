On This Page
Inline Receive
When Inline-Receive is active, the HCA may write received data in to the receive WQE or CQE. Using Inline-Receive saves PCIe read transaction since the HCA does not need to read the scatter list, therefore it improves performance in case of short receive –messages. On poll CQ, the driver copies the received data from WQE/CQE to the user’s buffers. Therefore, apart from querying Inline-Receive capability and Inline-Receive activation the feature is transparent to user application.
ibv_exp_query_device
inline_recv_size
ibv_exp_create_qp
max_inl_recv
ibv_exp_create_dct
inline_size
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_INLINE_RECV_SZ
mlx5dv_create_qp
MLX5DV_QP_CREATE_ALLOW_SCATTER_TO_CQE
MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE