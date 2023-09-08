Memory Window (MW)
Memory Window allows the application to have more flexible control over remote access to its memory. It is available only on physical functions or native machines. The two types of Memory Windows supported are: type 1 and type 2B.
Memory Window is intended for situations where the application wants to:
Grant and revoke remote access rights to a registered region in a dynamic fashion with less of a performance penalty.
Grant different remote access rights to different remote agents and/or grant those rights over different ranges within registered region.
Experimental Verbs
RDMA-Core
Verbs
ibv_exp_bind_mw
ibv_bind_mw
ibv_exp_post_send
bind_mw
ibv_wr_bind_mw
ibv_exp_reg_mr
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_MW_BIND
ibv_reg_mr
IBV_ACCESS_MW_BIND
Capabilities and Device Attributes
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MEM_WINDOW
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WINDOW
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MW_TYPE_2A
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WINDOW_TYPE_2A
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MW_TYPE_2B
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_WINDOW_TYPE_2B
IBV_DEVICE_MEM_MGT_EXTENSIONS
Environmental Variables
MLX5_SHUT_UP_MW
In RDMA-Core, it is possible to not use MW feature with the new post send API (ibv_posr_wr)