Multi-Packet RQ
Multi-Packet RQ is a receive queue where multiple packets are written to the same WR data buffer. The feature improves performance and reduces memory footprint.
|
Experimental
|
RDMA-Core
|
Verbs
|
ibv_exp_query_device
|
supported_qps:
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core.
|
allowed_shifts:
|
ibv_exp_query_device
|
min_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides
|
mlx5dv_query_device
|
min_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides
|
max_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides
|
max_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides
|
min_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes
|
min_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes
|
max_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes
|
max_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes
|
ibv_exp_create_wq
|
mp_rq
|
mlx5dv_create_wq
|
|
ibv_exp_poll_cq
|
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core.
|
Capabilities and Device Attributes
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_MP_RQ
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core.
|
IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_SUP_TYPE_SRQ_TM