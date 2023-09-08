Migration to RDMA-Core
Multi-Packet RQ

Multi-Packet RQ is a receive queue where multiple packets are written to the same WR data buffer. The feature improves performance and reduces memory footprint.

Multi-Packet RQ Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Capabilities

Experimental

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_query_device

supported_qps:

  • IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_SUP_TYPE_SRQ_TM

  • IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_SUP_TYPE_WQ_RQ

Not supported by RDMA-Core.

allowed_shifts:

  • IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_NO_SHIFT

  • IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_2BYTES_SHIFT

ibv_exp_query_device

  • mp_rq_caps

min_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides

mlx5dv_query_device

  • mlx5dv_striding_rq_caps

min_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides

max_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides

max_single_wqe_log_num_of_strides

min_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes

min_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes

max_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes

max_single_stride_log_num_of_bytes

ibv_exp_create_wq

mp_rq

mlx5dv_create_wq

  • striding_rq_attrs

  • MLX5DV_WQ_INIT_ATTR_MASK_STRIDING_RQ

ibv_exp_poll_cq

  • mp_wr

  • exp_wc_flags

    • IBV_EXP_WC_MP_WR_MORE_IN_MSG

    • IBV_EXP_WC_MP_WR_CONSUMED

    • IBV_EXP_WC_RECV_NOP

Not supported by RDMA-Core.

Capabilities and Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_MP_RQ

Not supported by RDMA-Core.

IBV_EXP_MP_RQ_SUP_TYPE_SRQ_TM

