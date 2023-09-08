On This Page
NVIDIA PEERDIRECT Async
NVIDIA PeerDirect™ Async sub-system gives PeerDirect hardware devices, such as GPU cards, dedicated AS accelerators, and so forth, the ability to take control over HCA in critical path offloading CPU. To achieve this, there is a set of verb calls and structures providing application with abstract description of operation sequences intended to be executed by peer device.
ibv_exp_create_cq
ibv_exp_peer_direct_attr
ibv_exp_create_qp
ibv_exp_peer_direct_attr
ibv_exp_peer_commit_qp
ibv_exp_rollback_qp
ibv_exp_peer_peek_cq
ibv_exp_peer_abort_peek_cq
Any verb in the header file peer_ops.h
Warning
This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.
