Out-of-Order (OOO)

In certain fabric configurations, InfiniBand packets for a given QP may take up different paths in a network from source to destination. This results into packets being received in an out-of-order manner. These packets can now be handled instead of being dropped, in order to avoid retransmission. Data will be placed into host memory in an out-of-order manner when out of order messages are received.

OOO Experimental Verbs

  • ibv_exp_create_dct

    • IBV_EXP_DCT_OOO_RW_DATA_PLACEMENT

OOO Environmental Variables

MLX5_RELAXED_PACKET_ORDERING_ON

OOO Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_OOO_CAPS

OOO Rdma-Core Support

OOO feature is enabled by default in RDMA-Core.
