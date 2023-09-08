On This Page
Registration and Re-registration of Memory Region (MR)
Re-registration MR allows the user to change attributes of the memory region. The user may change the PD, access flag or the address and length of the memory region.
|
Experimental Verbs
|
RDMA-Core Verbs
|
ibv_exp_reg_mr
|
ibv_reg_mr
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_*
|
IBV_ACCESS_*
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR
|
Please refer to the Contiguous Pages section
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_SHARED_MR_*
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_NO_RDMA
|
Shared MR functionality is deprecated in OFED and not supported in RDMA-Core.
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_RELAXED
|
ODP relaxed Replaced with implicit ODP
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_PHYSICAL_ADDR
|
Please refer to the Physical Address Memory Allocation section.
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_TUNNELED_ATOMIC
|
Not supported in RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_REG_MR_DM
|
ibv_reg_dm_mr
|
ibv_exp_rereg_mr
|
ibv_rereg_mr
|
IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION
|
IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION
|
IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD
|
IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD
|
IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS
|
IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS
|
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_*
|
IBV_ACCESS_*
See example in libibverbs/examples/rc_pingpong.c