Migration to RDMA-Core
Registration and Re-registration of Memory Region (MR)

Re-registration MR allows the user to change attributes of the memory region. The user may change the PD, access flag or the address and length of the memory region.

MR Registration/Re-Registration Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs

Experimental Verbs

RDMA-Core Verbs

ibv_exp_reg_mr

ibv_reg_mr

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_*

IBV_ACCESS_*

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR

Please refer to the Contiguous Pages section

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_SHARED_MR_*

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_NO_RDMA

Shared MR functionality is deprecated in OFED and not supported in RDMA-Core.

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_RELAXED

ODP relaxed Replaced with implicit ODP

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_PHYSICAL_ADDR

Please refer to the Physical Address Memory Allocation section.

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_TUNNELED_ATOMIC

Not supported in RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_REG_MR_DM

ibv_reg_dm_mr

ibv_exp_rereg_mr

ibv_rereg_mr

IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION

IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_TRANSLATION

IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD

IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_PD

IBV_EXP_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS

IBV_REREG_MR_CHANGE_ACCESS

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_*

IBV_ACCESS_*

Relevant Man Pages

Example

See example in libibverbs/examples/rc_pingpong.c
