On This Page
RoCE Time-Stamping
RoCE Time-Stamping allows you to stamp packets when they are sent to the wire or when they are received from the wire. The time stamp is given in raw hardware cycles, but can easily be converted into hardware-referenced nanoseconds-based-time. Additionally, it enables you to query the hardware for the hardware time, thus stamp other application’s event and compare time.
|
Experimental
|
RDMA-Core
|
Verbs
|
ibv_exp_query_values
|
ibv_query_rt_values_ex
|
IBV_WXP_VALUES_HW_CLOCK_NS
|
ibv_query_rt_values_ex
|
IBV_EXP_VALUES_HW_CLOCK
|
ibv_query_rt_values_ex
|
IBV_VALUES_MASK_RAW_CLOCK
|
IBV_EXP_VALUES_CLOCK_INFO
|
mlx5dv_get_clock_info
|
Ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns
|
mlx5dv_ts_to_ns
|
Ibv_exp_create_cq
|
ibv_create_cq_ex
|
IBV_EXP_CQ_TIMESTAMP
|
IBV_WC_EX_WITH_COMPLETION_TIMESTAM
|
IBV_EXP_CQ_TIMESTAMP_TO_SYS_TIME
|
IBV_WC_EX_WITH_COMPLETION_TIMESTAMP_WALLCLOCK
|
Ibv_exp_poll_cq
|
ibv_start_poll
|
|
|
Ibv_exp_query_device
|
ibv_query_device_ex
|
timestamp_mask
|
completion_timestamp_mask
|
hca_core_clock
|
hca_core_clock
|
Device Attributes
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_WITH_TIMESTAMP_MASK
|
Device attributes are not needed in RDMA-Core.
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_WITH_HCA_CORE_CLOC
ibv_query_rt_values_ex: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/libibverbs/man/ibv_query_rt_values_ex.3
mlx5dv_get_clock_info: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/providers/mlx5/man/mlx5dv_get_clock_info.3
mlx5dv_ts_to_ns: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/providers/mlx5/man/mlx5dv_ts_to_ns.3
ibv_create_cq_ex: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/libibverbs/man/ibv_create_cq_ex.3
See example in libibverbs/examples/rc_pingpong.c