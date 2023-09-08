Migration to RDMA-Core
RoCE Time-Stamping

RoCE Time-Stamping allows you to stamp packets when they are sent to the wire or when they are received from the wire. The time stamp is given in raw hardware cycles, but can easily be converted into hardware-referenced nanoseconds-based-time. Additionally, it enables you to query the hardware for the hardware time, thus stamp other application’s event and compare time.

RoCE Time-Stamping Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Device Attributes

Experimental

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_query_values

ibv_query_rt_values_ex

IBV_WXP_VALUES_HW_CLOCK_NS

ibv_query_rt_values_ex

IBV_EXP_VALUES_HW_CLOCK

ibv_query_rt_values_ex

IBV_VALUES_MASK_RAW_CLOCK

IBV_EXP_VALUES_CLOCK_INFO

mlx5dv_get_clock_info

Ibv_exp_cqe_ts_to_ns

mlx5dv_ts_to_ns

Ibv_exp_create_cq

ibv_create_cq_ex

IBV_EXP_CQ_TIMESTAMP

IBV_WC_EX_WITH_COMPLETION_TIMESTAM

IBV_EXP_CQ_TIMESTAMP_TO_SYS_TIME

IBV_WC_EX_WITH_COMPLETION_TIMESTAMP_WALLCLOCK

Ibv_exp_poll_cq

ibv_start_poll

  • Timestamp

  • IBV_EXP_WC_WITH_TIMESTAMP

  • ibv_wc_read_completion_ts

  • ibv_wc_read_completion_wallclock_ns

Ibv_exp_query_device

ibv_query_device_ex

timestamp_mask

completion_timestamp_mask

hca_core_clock

hca_core_clock

Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_WITH_TIMESTAMP_MASK

Device attributes are not needed in RDMA-Core.

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_WITH_HCA_CORE_CLOC

Relevant Man Pages

Example

See example in libibverbs/examples/rc_pingpong.c
