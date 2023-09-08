On This Page
Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offload is a technology employed by NVIDIA to offload the processing of MPI messages from the host machine onto the network card. Employing this technology enables a zero copy of MPI messages, i.e. messages are scattered directly to the user’s buffer without intermediate buffering and copies. It also provides a complete rendezvous progress by NVIDIA devices. Such overlap capability enables the CPU to perform the application’s computational tasks while the remote data is gathered by the adapter.
ibv_exp_create_dct
IB_EXP_SRQT_TAG_MATCHING
MLX5_DCTC_OFFLOAD_TYPE_RNDV
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TM_CAPS
IBV_EXP_TM_CAP_DC
Warning
This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.
For further information, please contact Support.