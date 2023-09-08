Migration to RDMA-Core
Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offload is a technology employed by NVIDIA to offload the processing of MPI messages from the host machine onto the network card. Employing this technology enables a zero copy of MPI messages, i.e. messages are scattered directly to the user’s buffer without intermediate buffering and copies. It also provides a complete rendezvous progress by NVIDIA devices. Such overlap capability enables the CPU to perform the application’s computational tasks while the remote data is gathered by the adapter.

Tag Matching Experimental Verbs

ibv_exp_create_dct

  • IB_EXP_SRQT_TAG_MATCHING

  • MLX5_DCTC_OFFLOAD_TYPE_RNDV

Tag Matching Experimental Capabilities

  • IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TM_CAPS

  • IBV_EXP_TM_CAP_DC

Tag Matching RDMA-Core Support

Warning

This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.

For further information, please contact Support.
