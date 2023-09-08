Tag Matching and Rendezvous Offload is a technology employed by NVIDIA to offload the processing of MPI messages from the host machine onto the network card. Employing this technology enables a zero copy of MPI messages, i.e. messages are scattered directly to the user’s buffer without intermediate buffering and copies. It also provides a complete rendezvous progress by NVIDIA devices. Such overlap capability enables the CPU to perform the application’s computational tasks while the remote data is gathered by the adapter.