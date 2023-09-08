Migration to RDMA-Core
TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO) enables the adapter cards to accept a large amount of data with a size greater than the MTU size. The TSO engine splits the data into separate packets and inserts the user-specified L2/L3/L4 headers automatically per packet. With the usage of TSO, CPU is offloaded from dealing with a large throughput of data.

TSO Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Capabilities

Experimental Verbs

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_create_qp

ibv_create_qp_ex

max_tso_header

max_tso_header

ibv_exp_query_device

ibv_query_device_ex

tso_caps

tso_caps

ibv_exp_post_send

tso

  • ibv_post_send

  • ibv_wr_send_tso

tso

Capabilities and Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TSO_CAPS

