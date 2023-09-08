On This Page
User-Mode Memory Registration (UMR)
UMR is a fast registration mode which uses Send queues. This feature enables the usage of RDMA operations and scatters data through appropriate memory keys on the remote side.
The following UMR and Non-Inline UMR experimental verbs are no longer the default verbs used for configuration of neither feature.
UMR Verbs:
Ibv_exp_create_qp
exp_create_flags: IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_UMR
max_inl_send_klms
ibv_exp_query_device
umr_cap
umr_fixed_size_caps
ibv_exp_post_send
exp_opcode: IBV_EXP_WR_UMR_FILL, IBV_EXP_WR_UMR_INVALIDATE
ext_op: umr (umr type, memory_objects, exp_access, modified_mr, base_addr, num_mrs, mem_reg_list, mem_repeat_block_list, repeat_count, stride_dim)
ibv_exp_poll_cq
exp_opcode: IBV_EXP_WC_UMR
ibv_exp_create_mr
ibv_exp_query_mkey
Non-Inline UMR Verbs:
environmental variable: MLX*_POST_SEND_PREFER_BF
ibv_exp_dealloc_mkey_list_memory
ibv_exp_alloc_mkey_list_memory
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_UMR, IBV_EXP_DEVICE_UMR_FIXED_SIZE, IBV_EXP_DEVICE_MR_ALLOCATE
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_UMR , IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_UMR_FIXED_SIZE_CAPS
UMR Verbs:
Ibv_create_qp_ex
send_ops_flags: IBV_QP_EX_WITH_BIND_MW, IBV_QP_EX_WITH_LOCAL_INV
mlx5dv_create_qp
send_ops_flags: MLX5DV_QP_EX_WITH_MR_INTERLEAVED, MLX5DV_QP_EX_WITH_MR_LIST
mlx5dv_wr_post
mlx5dv_wr_mr_interleaved
mlx5dv_wr_mr_list
mlx5dv_wc_opcode
MLX5DV_WC_UMR
Non-Inline UMR Verbs:
This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.
For further information, please contact Support.
No UMR capabilities flags are needed in RDMA-Core.
Relevant Man Pages
struct mlx5dv_qp_init_attr mlx5_qp_attr = {};
struct ibv_qp_init_attr_ex init_attr_ex = {};
struct ibv_qp *qp;
struct ibv_qp_ex *qpx;
struct mlx5dv_qp_ex *dv_qp;
struct mlx5dv_mkey *dv_mkey;
struct mlx5dv_mkey_init_attr mkey_init_attr = {};
struct mlx5dv_mr_interleaved *array_interleaved;
int num_interleaved =
1;
int repeat_count =
2;
int message_size =
4096;
int skip_bytes_interleaved =
20;
mlx5_qp_attr.comp_mask = MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_SEND_OPS_FLAGS;
mlx5_qp_attr.send_ops_flags = MLX5DV_QP_EX_WITH_MR_INTERLEAVED;
init_attr_ex.cap.max_inline_data =
128;
init_attr_ex.send_ops_flags = IBV_QP_EX_WITH_SEND;
qp = mlx5dv_create_qp(context, &init_attr_ex, &mlx5_qp_attr);
qpx = ibv_qp_to_qp_ex(qp);
dv_qp = mlx5dv_qp_ex_from_ibv_qp_ex(qpx);
mkey_init_attr.create_flags = MLX5DV_MKEY_INIT_ATTR_FLAGS_INDIRECT;
mkey_init_attr.max_entries =
4;
mkey_init_attr.pd = pd;
dv_mkey = mlx5dv_create_mkey(&mkey_init_attr);
array_interleaved = calloc(
1, num_interleaved * sizeof(struct mlx5dv_mr_interleaved));
qpx->wr_flags = IBV_SEND_INLINE | IBV_SEND_SIGNALED;
array_interleaved[
0].addr = (uintptr_t)mr->addr;
array_interleaved[
0].bytes_count = (message_size - skip_bytes_interleaved) /
2;
array_interleaved[
0].bytes_skip = skip_bytes_interleaved /
2;
array_interleaved[
0].lkey
= mr->lkey;
ibv_wr_start(qpx);
mlx5dv_wr_mr_interleaved (dv_qp, dv_mkey, access_flags,
repeat_count, num_interleaved, array_interleaved);
ret = ibv_wr_complete(ctx->qpx);