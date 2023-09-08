VLAN Offload (VLAN Insertion/Stripping)
The device offloads VLAN insertion and stripping for raw Ethernet frames.
VLAN insertion is performed by the driver, inlining the VLAN tag into the Ethernet frame headers in the WQE Eth Segment.
VLAN Stripping is configured in RQ through the VLAN Stripping Disable (vsd) bit. When configured to perform VLAN Stripping, the device removes the VLAN tag from the incoming frames and reports it in the CQE fields.
|
Experimental
|
RDMA-Core
|
Verbs
|
ibv_exp_query_qp
|
wq_vlan_offloads_cap
|
Check caps through ibv_query_device_ex
|
ibv_exp_create_wq
|
ibv_create_wq
|
vlan_offloads
|
|
ibv_exp_modify_wq
|
vlan_offloads
|
ibv_modify_wq
|
flags
IBV_WQ_FLAGS_CVLAN_STRIPPING
|
Capabilities and Device Attributes
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_VLAN_OFFLOADS
|
IBV_RAW_PACKET_CAP_CVLAN_STRIPPING
ibv_create_wq: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/libibverbs/man/ibv_create_wq.3
ibv_modify_wq: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/libibverbs/man/ibv_modify_wq.3
ibv_query_device_ex: https://github.com/linux-rdma/rdma-core/blob/master/libibverbs/man/ibv_query_device_ex.3