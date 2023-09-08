Migration to RDMA-Core
VLAN Offload (VLAN Insertion/Stripping)

The device offloads VLAN insertion and stripping for raw Ethernet frames.

VLAN insertion is performed by the driver, inlining the VLAN tag into the Ethernet frame headers in the WQE Eth Segment.

VLAN Stripping is configured in RQ through the VLAN Stripping Disable (vsd) bit. When configured to perform VLAN Stripping, the device removes the VLAN tag from the incoming frames and reports it in the CQE fields.

VLAN offload Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Capabilities

Experimental

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_query_qp

wq_vlan_offloads_cap

Check caps through ibv_query_device_ex

ibv_exp_create_wq

ibv_create_wq

vlan_offloads

  • IBV_EXP_RECEIVE_WQ_CVLAN_STRIP

  • IBV_EXP_RECEIVE_WQ_CVLAN_INSERTION

  • IBV_WQ_FLAGS_CVLAN_STRIPPING

  • VLAN insertion not supported by Rdma core

ibv_exp_modify_wq

vlan_offloads

ibv_modify_wq

flags

IBV_WQ_FLAGS_CVLAN_STRIPPING

Capabilities and Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_VLAN_OFFLOADS

IBV_RAW_PACKET_CAP_CVLAN_STRIPPING

