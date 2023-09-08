VLAN Offload (VLAN Insertion/Stripping)

The device offloads VLAN insertion and stripping for raw Ethernet frames.

VLAN insertion is performed by the driver, inlining the VLAN tag into the Ethernet frame headers in the WQE Eth Segment.

VLAN Stripping is configured in RQ through the VLAN Stripping Disable (vsd) bit. When configured to perform VLAN Stripping, the device removes the VLAN tag from the incoming frames and reports it in the CQE fields.