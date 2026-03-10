Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10.0 Driver Documentation
General Support

Supported Uplinks to Servers

This version supports the following uplinks to servers.

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-3

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR2003, NDR3

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3, 400GbE3

BlueField-2

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-8

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR1003, HDR3, NDR3, NDR2003, XDR3

  • Ethernet: 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3, 400GbE3

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2 , 200GbE3 , 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Note

  • BlueField is supported as a standard ConnectX-5 Ethernet NIC only.

  • BlueField-2 is supported as a standard ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-2 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).

  • BlueField-3 is supported as a standard ConnectX-7 Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-3 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).

Supported Adapter Card Firmware Versions

This version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) driver supports the following NVIDIA network adapter card firmware versions.

HCA

Recommended Firmware Version

BlueField-3

32.42.1000

BlueField-2

24.42.1000

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-8

40.44.0208

ConnectX-7

28.42.1000

ConnectX-6 Lx​

26.42.1000

ConnectX-6 Dx​

22.42.1000

ConnectX-6

20.42.1000

ConnectX-5

16.35.1012

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1900

ConnectX-4

12.28.2302
