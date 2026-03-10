General Support
This version supports the following uplinks to servers.
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-3
mlx5
BlueField-2
BlueField
ConnectX-8
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
BlueField is supported as a standard ConnectX-5 Ethernet NIC only.
BlueField-2 is supported as a standard ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-2 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
BlueField-3 is supported as a standard ConnectX-7 Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-3 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
This version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) driver supports the following NVIDIA network adapter card firmware versions.
HCA
Recommended Firmware Version
BlueField-3
32.42.1000
BlueField-2
24.42.1000
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-8
40.44.0208
ConnectX-7
28.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.42.1000
ConnectX-6
20.42.1000
ConnectX-5
16.35.1012
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
ConnectX-4
12.28.2302