Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.7 Driver Documentation
Port Type Management

ConnectX®-3 onwards adapter cards’ ports can be individually configured to work as InfiniBand or Ethernet ports. By default, ConnectX® family adapter cards VPI ports are initialized as InfiniBand ports. If you wish to change the port type use the mstconfig after the driver is loaded.

  1. Install mstflint tools

    yum install mstflint

  2. Check the device’s PCI address.

    lspci | grep Mellanox

    Example:

    00:06.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3 Pro]

  3. Use mstconfig to change the link type as desired—IB (InfiniBand) or ETH (Ethernet).

    mstconfig –d <device pci> s LINK_TYPE_P1/2=<ETH|IB|VPI>

    Example:

    # mstconfig -d 00:06.0 s LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH 
 
Device #1: ---------- 
 
Device type: ConnectX3Pro 
PCI device: 00:06.0 
 
Configurations:             Current         New 
         LINK_TYPE_P1       IB(1)           ETH(2) 
 
 Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y 
Applying... Done! 
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.

  4. Reboot your machine.
