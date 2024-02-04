Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.8 Driver Documentation
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.8 Driver Documentation  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Component

Feature/Change

Description

mlx5

[NGN] Expose RoCE related counters per VF upstream

[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for exposing error counters on a VPort manager function for all other VPorts. These counters can be used to detect malicious users who are exploiting flows that can slow the device. The counters are exposed through debugfs under: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/esw//vnic_diag/

E-Switch Modification

[All HCAs] Removed dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode. Currently, there are three eSwitch modes: none, legacy, and switchdev (non of which are the default mode). When disabling SR-IOV, the current eSwitch mode will be changed to none. This feature removes eSwitch mode none and also removes dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode.

General Driver Update

Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0

mlx4

General Driver Update

Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0

rdma-core

General Driver Update

Updated to version rdma-core-44.0-2.el8.1

mstflint

General Driver Update

Updated to version mstflint-4.23.0-2.el8

VMA

General Driver Update

Updated to version libvma-9.6.4-1.el8

UCX

General Driver Update

Updated to version ucx-1.13.1-2.el8
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 4, 2024
content here