Changes and New Features
Component
Feature/Change
Description
mlx5
[NGN] Expose RoCE related counters per VF upstream
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for exposing error counters on a VPort manager function for all other VPorts. These counters can be used to detect malicious users who are exploiting flows that can slow the device. The counters are exposed through debugfs under: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/esw//vnic_diag/
E-Switch Modification
[All HCAs] Removed dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode. Currently, there are three eSwitch modes: none, legacy, and switchdev (non of which are the default mode). When disabling SR-IOV, the current eSwitch mode will be changed to none. This feature removes eSwitch mode none and also removes dependency between SR-IOV and eSwitch mode.
General Driver Update
Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0
mlx4
General Driver Update
Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0
rdma-core
General Driver Update
Updated to version rdma-core-44.0-2.el8.1
mstflint
General Driver Update
Updated to version mstflint-4.23.0-2.el8
VMA
General Driver Update
Updated to version libvma-9.6.4-1.el8
UCX
General Driver Update
Updated to version ucx-1.13.1-2.el8