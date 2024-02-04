Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.8 Driver Documentation
General Support

Supported Uplinks to Servers

This version supports the following uplinks to servers.

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE

Connect-IB®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

mlx4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 40GbE and 56GbE 1

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Warning

  • BlueField is supported as a standard ConnectX-5 Ethernet NIC only.

  • BlueField-2 is supported as a standard ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-2 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).

  • ConnectX-7 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).

Supported Adapter Card Firmware Versions

This version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) driver supports the following NVIDIA network adapter card firmware versions.

HCA

Recommended Firmware Version

BlueField-3 (Technical Preview)

32.38.3056

ConnectX-7

28.39.1002

BlueField-2

24.38.1002

ConnectX-6 Lx​

26.39.1002

ConnectX-6 Dx​

22.39.1002

ConnectX-6

20.39.1002

BlueField

18.33.1048

ConnectX-5

16.35.3006

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1010

ConnectX-4

12.28.2006

ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

2.42.5000

Connect-IB

10.16.1002

SR-IOV Support

Driver

Support

mlx4_core, mlx4_en, mlx4_ib

Ethernet

InfiniBand: Technical Preview

mlx5_core (includes Ethernet functionality), mlx5_ib

Ethernet

InfiniBand: Technical Preview
Warning

Running InfiniBand (IB) SR-IOV requires IB Virtualization support on the OpenSM (Session Manager).
This capability is supported only on OpenSM provided by NVIDIA, that is not available Inbox.
This support can be achieved by running the highest-priority OpenSM on a NVIDIA switch in an IB fabric.
The switch SM can support this feature by enabling the virt flag (# ib sm virt enable).

Please note that this capability is not tested over the Inbox environment and is considered a technical preview.

RoCE Support

Driver

Support

mlx4—RoCE v1/v2

Yes

mlx5—RoCE v1/v2

Yes

VXLAN Support

Driver

Support

mlx4—VXLAN offload

Yes

mlx5—VXLAN offload

Yes (without RSS)

DPDK Support

Driver

Support

mlx4

NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.

mlx5

NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.

Open vSwitch Hardware Offloads Support

Driver

Support

mlx4

No

mlx5

Yes
