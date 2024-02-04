On This Page
General Support
This version supports the following uplinks to servers.
|
Uplink/Adapter Card
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
BlueField-2
|
mlx5
|
|
BlueField
|
|
ConnectX-7
|
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-4
|
|
Innova™ IPsec EN
|
|
Connect-IB®
|
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
mlx4
|
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
BlueField is supported as a standard ConnectX-5 Ethernet NIC only.
BlueField-2 is supported as a standard ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-2 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
ConnectX-7 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
This version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) driver supports the following NVIDIA network adapter card firmware versions.
|
HCA
|
Recommended Firmware Version
|
BlueField-3 (Technical Preview)
|
32.38.3056
|
ConnectX-7
|
28.39.1002
|
BlueField-2
|
24.38.1002
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
26.39.1002
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
22.39.1002
|
ConnectX-6
|
20.39.1002
|
BlueField
|
18.33.1048
|
ConnectX-5
|
16.35.3006
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
14.32.1010
|
ConnectX-4
|
12.28.2006
|
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
|
2.42.5000
|
Connect-IB
|
10.16.1002
|
Driver
|
Support
|
mlx4_core, mlx4_en, mlx4_ib
|
Ethernet
InfiniBand: Technical Preview
|
mlx5_core (includes Ethernet functionality), mlx5_ib
|
Ethernet
InfiniBand: Technical Preview
Running InfiniBand (IB) SR-IOV requires IB Virtualization support on the OpenSM (Session Manager).
This capability is supported only on OpenSM provided by NVIDIA, that is not available Inbox.
This support can be achieved by running the highest-priority OpenSM on a NVIDIA switch in an IB fabric.
The switch SM can support this feature by enabling the virt flag (# ib sm virt enable).
Please note that this capability is not tested over the Inbox environment and is considered a technical preview.
|
Driver
|
Support
|
mlx4—RoCE v1/v2
|
Yes
|
mlx5—RoCE v1/v2
|
Yes
|
Driver
|
Support
|
mlx4—VXLAN offload
|
Yes
|
mlx5—VXLAN offload
|
Yes (without RSS)
|
Driver
|
Support
|
mlx4
|
NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.
|
mlx5
|
NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.
|
Driver
|
Support
|
mlx4
|
No
|
mlx5
|
Yes