Known Inbox-Related Issues
The following table describes known issues in this release and possible workarounds.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Bugzilla Ref.
|
Description
|
2482177
|
-
|
Description: RDMA device name for VFs may change after resetting all VFs at once.
|
Workaround: Either reset interfaces one by one with a delay in between, or use a network interface naming scheme with predictable interface names, such as NAME_PCI or NAME_GUID:
copy /lib/udev/rules.d/60-rdma-persistent-naming.rules to /etc/udev/rules.d/ and edit the last line accordingly.
Note that this will change interface names.
|
-
|
-
|
Description: RPM package kernel-modules-extra is required for supporting various OVS Hardware Offloads.
To use OVS Hardware Offloads, make sure to install the kernel-modules-extra RPM package which provides various kernel modules that are required for supporting this functionality.
|
1816660
|
Description: When the NUM_OF_VFS parameter configured in the Firmware (using the mstconfig tool) is higher than 64, VF LAG mode will not be supported while deploying OVS offload.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ConnectX-5, VF LAG, ASAP 2, SwitchDev
|
1816660
|
Description: An internal firmware error occurs either when attempting to disable single-root input/output virtualization or when unbinding PF using a function (such as ifdown and ip link) under the following condition:
VF LAG mode in an OVS offload deployment, where at least one VF of any PF is still bound on the host or attached to a VM.
|
Workaround: Unbind or detach VFs before you perform these actions as follows.
|
Keywords: ConnectX-5, VF LAG, ASAP2, SwitchDev
|
1284047
|
-
|
Description: Bandwidth degradations due to PTI (Page Table Isolation) in Intel's CPU security fix.
|
Keywords: Performance
|
1610281
|
-
|
Description: Setting speed to 56GbE on ConnectX-4 causes firmware syndrome (0x1a303e).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ConnectX-4, syndrome
|
1609804
|
-
|
Description: Kernel panic during MTU change under stress traffic.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Panic, MTU