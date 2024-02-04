Port Type Management
ConnectX®-3 onwards adapter cards’ ports can be individually configured to work as InfiniBand or Ethernet ports. By default, ConnectX® family adapter cards VPI ports are initialized as InfiniBand ports. If you wish to change the port type use the mstconfig after the driver is loaded.
Install mstflint tools
yum install mstflint
Check the device’s PCI address.
lspci | grep Mellanox
Example:
00:
06.0Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3Pro]
Use mstconfig to change the link type as desired—IB (InfiniBand) or ETH (Ethernet).
mstconfig –d <device pci> s LINK_TYPE_P1/
2=<ETH|IB|VPI>
Example:
# mstconfig -d
00:
06.0s LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH Device #
1: ---------- Device type: ConnectX3Pro PCI device:
00:
06.0Configurations: Current New LINK_TYPE_P1 IB(
1) ETH(
2) Apply
newConfiguration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load
newconfigurations.
Reboot your machine.