Port Type Management

ConnectX®-3 onwards adapter cards’ ports can be individually configured to work as InfiniBand or Ethernet ports. By default, ConnectX® family adapter cards VPI ports are initialized as InfiniBand ports. If you wish to change the port type use the mstconfig after the driver is loaded.

Install mstflint tools Copy Copied! yum install mstflint Check the device’s PCI address. Copy Copied! lspci | grep Mellanox Example: Copy Copied! 00 : 06.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 Pro] Use mstconfig to change the link type as desired—IB (InfiniBand) or ETH (Ethernet). Copy Copied! mstconfig –d <device pci> s LINK_TYPE_P1/ 2 =<ETH|IB|VPI> Example: Copy Copied! # mstconfig -d 00 : 06.0 s LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH Device # 1 : ---------- Device type: ConnectX3Pro PCI device: 00 : 06.0 Configurations: Current New LINK_TYPE_P1 IB( 1 ) ETH( 2 ) Apply new Configuration? ? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations. Reboot your machine.