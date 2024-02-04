SR-IOV Configuration

To set up SR-IOV, do the following:

Install the mstflint tools. Copy Copied! # yum install mstflint Check the device’s PCI. Copy Copied! # lspci | grep Mellanox Example: Copy Copied! 00 : 06.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 Pro] Check if SR-IOV is enabled in the firmware. Copy Copied! mstconfig -d <device pci> q Example: Copy Copied! # mstconfig -d 00 : 06.0 q Device # 1 : Device type: ConnectX3Pro PCI device: 00 : 06.0 Configurations: Current SRIOV_EN True( 1 ) NUM_OF_VFS 8 LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH( 2 ) LINK_TYPE_P2 IB( 1 ) LOG_BAR_SIZE 3 BOOT_PKEY_P1 0 BOOT_PKEY_P2 0 BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 True( 1 ) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1 False( 0 ) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1 0 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1 PXE( 1 ) BOOT_VLAN_P1 1 BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2 True( 1 ) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2 False( 0 ) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2 0 LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2 PXE( 1 ) BOOT_VLAN_P2 1 IP_VER_P1 IPv4( 0 ) IP_VER_P2 IPv4( 0 ) Enable SR-IOV: Copy Copied! mstconfig –d <device pci> s SRIOV_EN=<False|True> Configure the needed number of VFs Copy Copied! mstconfig –d <device pci> s NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM> Warning This file will be generated only if IOMMU is set in the grub.conf file (by adding “intel_iommu=on” to /boot/grub/grub.conf file). [mlx4 devices only] Create/Edit the file /etc/modprobe.d/mlx4.conf: Copy Copied! options mlx4_core num_vfs=[needed num of VFs] port_type_array=[ 1 / 2 for IB/ETH],[ 1 / 2 for IB/ETH] Example: Copy Copied! options mlx4_core num_vfs= 8 port_type_array= 1 , 1 [mlx5 devices only] Write to the sysfs file the number of needed Copy Copied! echo [num_vfs] > sys/ class /net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs Example: Copy Copied! # echo 8 > /sys/ class /net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs Reboot the driver. Load the driver and verify that the VFs were created. Copy Copied! # lspci | grep mellanox Example: Copy Copied! 00 : 06.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 Pro] 00 : 06.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.2 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.3 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.4 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.5 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.6 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.7 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function] 00 : 06.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX- 3 /ConnectX- 3 Pro Virtual Function]

For further information, refer to section "Setting Up SR-IOV" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual.