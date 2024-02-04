Changes and New Features

Devlink Health Assets

[ConnectX-4 and above] Added more debug information to the health buffer, like the epoch time in second of the error and the error's severity. The print to dmesg is done with the debug level corresponding to the error's severity. This allows the user to use dmesg attribute: dmesg --level to focus on different severity levels of firmware errors. US: N/A FW version: xx.32.xxxx