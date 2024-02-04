RHEL NIC Qualification
The following RHEL and NIC combinations successfully passed RHEL NIC qualification covering OVS functional, OVS non-offload, OVS-offload, and OVS-DPDK:
|
Adapter Cards
|
RHEL Versions
|
ConnectX-4 Lx, ConnectX-5
|
RHEL 9.0–9.x
|
ConnectX-5 Ex
|
RHEL 9.0–9.x
|
ConnectX-6
|
RHEL 9.0–9.x
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
RHEL 9.0–9.x
|
BlueField-2
|
RHEL 9.0–9.x
Warning
For more details, see the Red Hat page “Network Adapter Fast Datapath Feature Support Matrix” at access.redhat.com/articles/3538141.