Changes and New Features
|
Component
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
mlx
|
RoCE counters
|
[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for exposing error counters on a VPort manager function for all other VPorts. These counters can be used to detect malicious users who are exploiting flows that can slow the device. The counters are exposed through debugfs under: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/esw//vnic_diag/
|
GRO Offload and Zero Copy TCP
|
Added support for SHAMPO (Split Header And Merge Payload Offload). This is a new functionality that enables stitching of packets data to unified skb representation in the network stack to reduce per-skb overhead.
|
General Driver Update
|
Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0
|
mlx4
|
General Driver Update
|
Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0
|
rdma-core
|
General Driver Update
|
Updated to version rdma-core-44.0-2.el9
|
mstflint
|
General Driver Update
|
Updated to version mstflint-4.23.0-2.el9
|
VMA
|
General Driver Update
|
Updated to version libvma-9.6.4-1.el9
|
UCX
|
General Driver Update
|
Updated to version ucx-1.13.1-2.el9