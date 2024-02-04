Changes and New Features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.2 Driver Documentation
Component

Feature/Change

Description

mlx

RoCE counters

[ConnectX-4 and above] Added support for exposing error counters on a VPort manager function for all other VPorts. These counters can be used to detect malicious users who are exploiting flows that can slow the device. The counters are exposed through debugfs under: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/esw//vnic_diag/

GRO Offload and Zero Copy TCP

Added support for SHAMPO (Split Header And Merge Payload Offload). This is a new functionality that enables stitching of packets data to unified skb representation in the network stack to reduce per-skb overhead.

General Driver Update

Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0

mlx4

General Driver Update

Driver base Upstream Kernel v6.0

rdma-core

General Driver Update

Updated to version rdma-core-44.0-2.el9

mstflint

General Driver Update

Updated to version mstflint-4.23.0-2.el9

VMA

General Driver Update

Updated to version libvma-9.6.4-1.el9

UCX

General Driver Update

Updated to version ucx-1.13.1-2.el9
