PXE Over InfiniBand Installation

PXE over InfiniBand infrastructure has additional parameter in the Boot Loader file for loading the necessary modules and interfaces and for allowing sufficient time to get the link.

To install RHEL from PXE using the IPoIB interfaces, add the following parameters to the Boot Loader file, located in the var/lib/tftpboot/pxelinux.cfg directory, at the PXE server:

Copy Copied! bootdev=ib0 ksdevice=ib0 net.ifnames= 0 biosdevname= 0 rd.neednet= 1 rd.bootif= 0 rd.driver.pre=mlx5_ib,mlx4_ib,ib_ipoib ip=ib0:dhcp rd.net.dhcp.retry= 10 rd.net.timeout.iflink= 60 rd.net.timeout.ifup= 80 rd.net.timeout.carrier= 80

Example: