Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.2 Driver Documentation
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.2 Driver Documentation  RHEL NIC Qualification

RHEL NIC Qualification

The following RHEL and NIC combinations successfully passed RHEL NIC qualification covering OVS functional, OVS non-offload, OVS-offload, and OVS-DPDK:

Adapter Cards

RHEL Versions

ConnectX-4 Lx, ConnectX-5

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-5 Ex

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-6

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-6 Lx

RHEL 9.0–9.x

BlueField-2

RHEL 9.0–9.x
Warning

For more details, see the Red Hat page “Network Adapter Fast Datapath Feature Support Matrix” at access.redhat.com/articles/3538141.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 4, 2024
content here