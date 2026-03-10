Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6 Driver Documentation
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6 Driver Documentation  Certifications

Certifications

RHEL NIC Qualification

The following RHEL and NIC combinations successfully passed RHEL NIC qualification covering OVS functional, OVS non-offload, OVS-offload, and OVS-DPDK:

Adapter Cards

RHEL Versions

ConnectX-4 Lx, ConnectX-5

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-5 Ex

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-6

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-6 Lx

RHEL 9.0–9.x

ConnectX-7

RHEL 9.2-9.x

ConnectX-8

RHEL 9.6-9.x

BlueField-2

RHEL 9.0–9.x

BlueField-3

RHEL 9.4-9.x

Note

For more details, see the Red Hat page “Network Adapter Fast Datapath Feature Support Matrix” at access.redhat.com/articles/3538141.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 10, 2026
content here