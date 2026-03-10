Certifications
The following RHEL and NIC combinations successfully passed RHEL NIC qualification covering OVS functional, OVS non-offload, OVS-offload, and OVS-DPDK:
Adapter Cards
RHEL Versions
ConnectX-4 Lx, ConnectX-5
RHEL 9.0–9.x
ConnectX-5 Ex
RHEL 9.0–9.x
ConnectX-6
RHEL 9.0–9.x
ConnectX-6 Lx
RHEL 9.0–9.x
ConnectX-7
RHEL 9.2-9.x
ConnectX-8
RHEL 9.6-9.x
BlueField-2
RHEL 9.0–9.x
BlueField-3
RHEL 9.4-9.x
Note
For more details, see the Red Hat page “Network Adapter Fast Datapath Feature Support Matrix” at access.redhat.com/articles/3538141.