Firmware Burning
Check the device’s PCI address.
lspci | grep Mellanox
Example:
00:
06.0Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3Pro]
Identify the adapter card's PSID.
# mstflint -d
81:
00.0q Image type: FS2 FW Version:
2.42.
5000FW Release Date:
26.7.
2017Rom Info: type=PXE version=
3.4.
752devid=
4103Device ID:
4103Description: Node Port1 Port2 Sys image e41d2d0300b3f590 e41d2d0300b3f591 e41d2d0300b3f592 GUIDs: e41d2d0300b3f593 MACs: e41d2db3f591 e41d2db3f591 VSD: PSID: MT_1090111019
Download the firmware BIN file from the NVIDIA website that matches your card's PSID. To download the firmware, go to NVIDIA's Firmware Downloads page.
Burn the firmware.
# mstflint -d <lspci-device-id> -i <image-file> b
Reboot your machine after the firmware burning is completed.