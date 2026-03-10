Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6 Driver Documentation
  1. Check the device’s PCI address.

    lspci | grep Mellanox

    Example:

    00:06.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3 Pro]

  2. Identify the adapter card's PSID.

    # mstflint -d 81:00.0 q
Image type:        FS2
FW Version:        2.42.5000
FW Release Date:   26.7.2017
Rom Info:          type=PXE version=3.4.752 devid=4103      
Device ID:         4103
Description:       Node             Port1            Port2
Sys image          e41d2d0300b3f590 e41d2d0300b3f591 e41d2d0300b3f592
GUIDs:
e41d2d0300b3f593 
MACs:                                   e41d2db3f591     e41d2db3f591
VSD: 
PSID:              MT_1090111019

  3. Download the firmware BIN file from the NVIDIA website that matches your card's PSID. To download the firmware, go to NVIDIA's Firmware Downloads page.

  4. Burn the firmware.

     # mstflint -d <lspci-device-id> -i <image-file> b

  5. Reboot your machine after the firmware burning is completed.
