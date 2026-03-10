SR-IOV Configuration
To set up SR-IOV, do the following:
Install the mstflint tools.
# yum install mstflint
Check the device’s PCI.
# lspci | grep Mellanox
Example:
00:
06.0Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3Pro]
Check if SR-IOV is enabled in the firmware.
mstconfig -d <device pci> q
Example:
# mstconfig -d
00:
06.0q Device #
1: Device type: ConnectX3Pro PCI device:
00:
06.0Configurations: Current SRIOV_EN True(
1) NUM_OF_VFS
8LINK_TYPE_P1 ETH(
2) LINK_TYPE_P2 IB(
1) LOG_BAR_SIZE
3BOOT_PKEY_P1
0BOOT_PKEY_P2
0BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1 True(
1) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1 False(
0) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1
0LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1 PXE(
1) BOOT_VLAN_P1
1BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2 True(
1) BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2 False(
0) BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2
0LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2 PXE(
1) BOOT_VLAN_P2
1IP_VER_P1 IPv4(
0) IP_VER_P2 IPv4(
0)
Enable SR-IOV:
mstconfig –d <device pci> s SRIOV_EN=<False|True>
Configure the needed number of VFs
mstconfig –d <device pci> s NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>Note
This file will be generated only if IOMMU is set in the grub.conf file (by adding “intel_iommu=on” to /boot/grub/grub.conf file).
[mlx4 devices only] Create/Edit the file /etc/modprobe.d/mlx4.conf:
options mlx4_core num_vfs=[needed num of VFs] port_type_array=[
1/
2
forIB/ETH],[
1/
2
forIB/ETH]
Example:
options mlx4_core num_vfs=
8port_type_array=
1,
1
[mlx5 devices only] Write to the sysfs file the number of needed
echo [num_vfs] > sys/
class/net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs
Example:
# echo
8> /sys/
class/net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs
Reboot the driver.
Load the driver and verify that the VFs were created.
# lspci | grep mellanox
Example:
00:
06.0Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3Pro]
00:
06.1Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.2Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.3Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.4Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.5Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.6Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.7Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
00:
06.0Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-
3/ConnectX-
3Pro Virtual Function]
For further information, refer to section "Setting Up SR-IOV" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual.