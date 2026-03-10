Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.6 Driver Documentation
SR-IOV Configuration

To set up SR-IOV, do the following:

  1. Install the mstflint tools.

    # yum install mstflint

  2. Check the device’s PCI.

    # lspci | grep Mellanox

    Example:

    00:06.0 Infiniband controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3 Pro]

  3. Check if SR-IOV is enabled in the firmware.

    mstconfig -d <device pci> q

    Example:

    # mstconfig -d 00:06.0 q
 
Device #1:
 
Device type:	ConnectX3Pro	
PCI device:	00:06.0	
Configurations:	                  Current
SRIOV_EN	                      True(1)
NUM_OF_VFS	                      8
LINK_TYPE_P1	                  ETH(2)
LINK_TYPE_P2	                  IB(1)
LOG_BAR_SIZE	                  3
BOOT_PKEY_P1	                  0
BOOT_PKEY_P2	                  0
BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P1	          True(1)
BOOT_VLAN_EN_P1	                  False(0)
BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P1	              0
LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P1	          PXE(1)
BOOT_VLAN_P1	                  1
BOOT_OPTION_ROM_EN_P2	          True(1)
BOOT_VLAN_EN_P2	                  False(0)
BOOT_RETRY_CNT_P2	              0
LEGACY_BOOT_PROTOCOL_P2	          PXE(1)
BOOT_VLAN_P2	                  1
IP_VER_P1	                      IPv4(0)
IP_VER_P2	                      IPv4(0)

  4. Enable SR-IOV:

    mstconfig –d <device pci> s SRIOV_EN=<False|True>

  5. Configure the needed number of VFs

    mstconfig –d <device pci> s NUM_OF_VFS=<NUM>

    Note

    This file will be generated only if IOMMU is set in the grub.conf file (by adding “intel_iommu=on” to /boot/grub/grub.conf file).

  6. [mlx4 devices only] Create/Edit the file /etc/modprobe.d/mlx4.conf:

    options mlx4_core num_vfs=[needed num of VFs] port_type_array=[1/2 for IB/ETH],[ 1/2 for IB/ETH]

    Example:

    options mlx4_core num_vfs=8 port_type_array=1,1

  7. [mlx5 devices only] Write to the sysfs file the number of needed

    echo [num_vfs] > sys/class/net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs

    Example:

    # echo 8 > /sys/class/net/ib2/device/sriov_numvfs

  8. Reboot the driver.

  9. Load the driver and verify that the VFs were created.

    # lspci | grep mellanox

    Example:

    00:06.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3 Pro]
00:06.1 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.2 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.3 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.4 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.5 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.6 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.7 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]
00:06.0 Network controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27500/MT27520 Family [ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro Virtual Function]

For further information, refer to section "Setting Up SR-IOV" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual.
