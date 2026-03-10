General Support

On This Page
This version supports the following uplinks to servers.
Uplink/Adapter Card
Driver Name
Uplink Speed
BlueField-3
mlx5
BlueField-2
BlueField
ConnectX-8
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
ConnectX-4 Lx
ConnectX-4
56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.
Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.
Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.
BlueField is supported as a standard ConnectX-5 Ethernet NIC only.
BlueField-2 is supported as a standard ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-2 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
BlueField-3 is supported as a standard ConnectX-7 Ethernet NIC. On the DPU, BlueField-3 is only supported as technical preview (i.e., the feature is not fully supported for production).
This version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) driver supports the following NVIDIA network adapter card firmware versions.
HCA
Recommended Firmware Version
ConnectX-8
40.44.0208
BlueField-3
32.42.1000
ConnectX-7
28.42.1000
BlueField-2
24.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.42.1000
ConnectX-6
20.42.1000
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-5
16.35.1012
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1900
ConnectX-4
12.28.2302
ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro
2.42.5000
Connect-IB
10.16.1002
Driver
Support
mlx4_core, mlx4_en, mlx4_ib
Ethernet
InfiniBand: Technical Preview
mlx5_core (includes Ethernet functionality), mlx5_ib
Ethernet
InfiniBand: Technical Preview
Running InfiniBand (IB) SR-IOV requires IB Virtualization support on the OpenSM (Session Manager).
This capability is supported only on OpenSM provided by NVIDIA, that is not available Inbox.
This support can be achieved by running the highest-priority OpenSM on a NVIDIA switch in an IB fabric.
The switch SM can support this feature by enabling the virt flag (# ib sm virt enable).
Please note that this capability is not tested over the Inbox environment and is considered a technical preview.
Driver
Support
mlx4—RoCE v1/v2
Yes
mlx5—RoCE v1/v2
Yes
Driver
Support
mlx4—VXLAN offload
Yes
mlx5—VXLAN offload
Yes (without RSS)
Driver
Support
mlx4
NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.
mlx5
NVIDIA PMD is enabled by default.
Driver
Support
mlx4
No
mlx5
Yes