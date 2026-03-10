General Support

Note

Running InfiniBand (IB) SR-IOV requires IB Virtualization support on the OpenSM (Session Manager).

This capability is supported only on OpenSM provided by NVIDIA, that is not available Inbox.

This support can be achieved by running the highest-priority OpenSM on a NVIDIA switch in an IB fabric.

The switch SM can support this feature by enabling the virt flag (# ib sm virt enable).

Please note that this capability is not tested over the Inbox environment and is considered a technical preview.