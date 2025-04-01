On This Page
Support Query and Upgrade Procedures
This page describes the following support procedures:
Remotely-managed Switch Firmware Query and Upgrade Procedure
To obtain assistance with any of the procedures described below, contact NVIDIA Networking Support by sending an email to networking-support@nvidia.com.
Please perform the following steps in order to query and upgrade the HCA firmware version:
Download and install MFT (NVIDIA Firmware Tools) based on your OS: https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
Please refer to the product's user manual for the installation instructions.
Note: If you have MLNX_OFED for Linux installed, then MFT is already installed.
Start the mst driver by invoking:
mst start
Display all mst devices available by invoking:
mst status
Retrieve the card's PSID/board_id, and the currently installed firmware version by invoking:
flint -d <card_mst_device> q
Download the latest firmware version:
a. Go to the NVIDIA Firmware download page: https://network.nvidia.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads/
b. Fill in your card's PSID in the field “PSID or OPN".
c. Download the firmware zip file and save it on your server.
d. Unzip the file:
unzip fw-<...>.bin.zip
Burn the new firmware version on the card by invoking:
flint -d < card_mst_device > -i <firmware_bin_file> b
Reboot the server.
MLNX_OFED for Linux
Please, follow the provided procedure in order to query the installed driver and install a new driver version on your Linux server:
In order to query the OFED/MLNX_OFED driver version installed, please invoke the following command:
ofed_info -sI
If you are using the in-box driver, you will not receive any output.
If needed, download and install latest MLNX_OFED based on your OS and CPU architecture:
https://network.nvidia.com/products/infiniband-drivers/linux/mlnx_ofed/
Please, refer to the User Manual, chapter 2, for the installation instructions:
MLNX_EN for Linux
Please, follow the provided procedure in order to query the installed driver and install a new driver version on your Linux server:
In order to query the MLNX_EN driver version installed, please invoke the following command:
ethtool –i <eth_interface>
If needed, download and install latest MLNX_EN:
https://network.nvidia.com/products/ethernet-drivers/linux/mlnx_en/
Please, refer to the README, section 4, for the installation instructions:
WinOF for Windows
Please follow the provided procedure in order to query the installed driver and install a new driver version on your Windows server:
In order to query the WinOF or WinnOF-2 driver version installed, follow these steps:
Under “Device Manager > System devices”, right click on Mellanox card and select “Properties”. The driver version installed in listed under the “Driver” tab.
If needed, download and install latest WinOF based on your Windows release:
https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/ethernet/windows/winof-2/
Please refer to the relevant User Manual for the installation instructions.
Please follow the provided procedure in order to install a new firmware version on your remotely managed (unmanaged) switch:
Download and install MFT (NVIDIA Firmware Tools) on one host in the fabric, based on your OS: https://network.nvidia.com/products/adapter-software/firmware-tools/
Please refer to the user manual for the installation instructions.
Note: if you have MLNX_OFED for Linux installed, the MFT is already installed.
From that host, invoke:
ibswitches
Match the relevant switch GUID from the Mellanox switch label to the switch’s LID.
From that host, invoke:
mst start -> mst ib add -> mst status
Identify the relevant remotely-managed switch mst representation based on the switch LID (from previous step 2).
Note: the switch’s LID from step 2 is in decimal base, while the switch’s LID in this step is in hexadecimal base. Please make sure to convert the LID accordingly.
Retrieve the switch PSID/board_id, and the currently installed firmware version by invoking:
flint -d <switch_mst_device> q
Download the latest firmware version:
a. Go to the NVIDIA Firmware download page: https://network.nvidia.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads/
b. Fill in your switch's PSID in the field “PSID or OPN".
c. Download the Firmware zip file and save it on your server.
d. Unzip the file:
unzip fw-<...>.bin.zip
Burn the new firmware version on the switch by invoking:
flint -d < switch_mst_device > -i <firmware_bin_file> b
Reboot the switch by invoking:
flint -d < remote_switch_mst_device> swreset
Note: Following the instructions in this section requires having login credentials to our Support website. These credentials are granted based on the contractual status of the customer.
Note: The firmware version installed on the managed switch is installed automatically as part of the software upgrade process. It is not recommended to upgrade the firmware version of a managed switch separately from the software version. Please follow the provided procedure in order to query and install a new software version on your managed switch.
Please follow the provided procedure in order to query and install a new software version on your managed switch:
Log in to the switch with the Admin user credentials.
Query the installed software and firmware versions by invoking the following commands from the configuration mode:
show version
show asic-version
The latest software (bundled with the firmware) can be found on the MyMellanox website by navigating to the product type (https://support.mellanox.com/support/SupportProductFamily?pfid=a2y50000000Gps7AAC&pfcid=a2z50000000CbI7AAK)
Please refer to the Software User Manual for detailed instructions on software installation.
The log files can be generated either from CLI or WebUI.
From CLI:
Login to the switch via CLI.
Enter
enable
Enter
configure terminal
Enter
debug generate dump
You can upload the dump to the server using the following command:
# file debug-dump upload <file_name> <URL or scp://username:password@hostname/path/file_name>
From WebUI:
Login to the switch via WebUI.
Click on the Status Tab.
Select Maintenance Tab.
You can generate a dump and select a location where to save it.