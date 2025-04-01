Support Query and Upgrade Procedures

Please, follow the provided procedure in order to query the installed driver and install a new driver version on your Linux server:

In order to query the OFED/MLNX_OFED driver version installed, please invoke the following command: ofed_info -sI If you are using the in-box driver, you will not receive any output. If needed, download and install latest MLNX_OFED based on your OS and CPU architecture: https://network.nvidia.com/products/infiniband-drivers/linux/mlnx_ofed/ Please, refer to the User Manual, chapter 2, for the installation instructions: NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Linux User Manual

In order to query the MLNX_EN driver version installed, please invoke the following command: ethtool –i <eth_interface> If needed, download and install latest MLNX_EN: https://network.nvidia.com/products/ethernet-drivers/linux/mlnx_en/ Please, refer to the README, section 4, for the installation instructions: https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/mlnxen

Please follow the provided procedure in order to query the installed driver and install a new driver version on your Windows server: