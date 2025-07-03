NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
Bug Fixes in this Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4381790
Description: Fixed an issue where SHARP traps from the switch were neither handled nor acknowledged by SHARP_am, resulting in repeated retransmission of the same trap.
Keywords: SHARP_am; switch; traps
Discovered in Version: 3.9.0
Fixed in Release: 3.9.1
4410095
Description: Fixed an issue where, when a QPError trap was reported (typically due to a physical link failure), SHARP_am failed to clean up the relevant SHARP job.
Keywords: SHARP_am; QPError trap
Discovered in Version: 3.9.0
Fixed in Release: 3.9.1