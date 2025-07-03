What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS  Bug Fixes in this Version

Bug Fixes in this Version

Internal Ref.

Issue

4381790

Description: Fixed an issue where SHARP traps from the switch were neither handled nor acknowledged by SHARP_am, resulting in repeated retransmission of the same trap.

Keywords: SHARP_am; switch; traps

Discovered in Version: 3.9.0

Fixed in Release: 3.9.1

4410095

Description: Fixed an issue where, when a QPError trap was reported (typically due to a physical link failure), SHARP_am failed to clean up the relevant SHARP job.

Keywords: SHARP_am; QPError trap

Discovered in Version: 3.9.0

Fixed in Release: 3.9.1
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2025.
content here