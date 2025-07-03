NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
Release Notes
Info
This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.
Revision
Date
Description
3.9.1
June 30, 2025
Initial release of this document version.
The release note pages provide the following information on NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP).