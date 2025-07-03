What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Accelerator Software  NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.9.1 LTS  Release Notes

Release Notes

Info

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Revision

Date

Description

3.9.1

June 30, 2025

Initial release of this document version.

The release note pages provide the following information on NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP).

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 3, 2025.
content here