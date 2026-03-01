On This Page
Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
XDR Support
SHARP now supports topologies utilizing ConnectX-8 network interfaces and Quantum-3 switches.
Switch In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) Support
SHARP now supports the In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) process, allowing switch firmware upgrades without requiring a restart. This ensures that upgrades can be performed without impacting active SHARP jobs.
Expanded REST API for SHARP Allocation
The SHARP Allocation REST API now includes the following two new commands, enabling the addition or removal of host GUIDs without needing to specify the full list of existing host GUIDs:
Non-Root Operation in UFM
The
Enhanced Logging for SHARP Jobs
Libsharp can now print statistics on aggregated data at the end of a SHARP job.
Parameter
Component
Description
smx_enabled_protocols
sharp_am
Parameter Removed.
This parameter defined the protocols enabled by SMX (Sockets, UCX, and Unix Domain Socket).
Unix Domain Socket is now always enabled, and Sockets and UCX no longer need to be enabled simultaneously—only one is required.
The choice between Sockets and UCX is now controlled by the existing smx_protocol configuration parameter.
SHARP_SMX_SOCK_ADDR_FAMILY
libsharp
New parameter: A string, defines whether libsharp should communicate via IPv4, IPv6 or make an automatic decision.
This environment variable is relevant only when sockets are used for SMX communication.
Valid values: ipv4, ipv6, auto
Default: auto.
SHARP_ COLL_STATS_DUMP_MODE
libsharp
New parameter: An enum value, defines whether libsharp should print statistics at the end of a job.
Valid values:
0 - Do not print stats.
1- Print stats of rank 0.
2 - Print stats of all the processes.
Note: The stats are printed at the same place, but will include information about all the participating processes).
Default: 0 - Do not print stats.
SHARP_ COLL_STATS_FILE
libsharp
New parameter: A string, telling the destination of the printed stats.
Valid values:
Default: stdout - Print to standard output.