NVIDIA SHARP Traps

Sharp traps are notifications sent by the switches to sharp_am. The traps alert sharp_am about various sharp-related events. Some traps can indicate a possible error in the client application logic, some traps can indicate a potential error in the Switch and require investigation by Nvidia experts.

All the traps received by sharp_am are displayed in sharp_am log file and in UFM events.

All traps are reported with the relevant switch LID. Some traps provide additional information, such as the relevant job, relevant QPs and a syndrome that gives a more precise reason for the trap.

List of traps