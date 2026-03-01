NVIDIA SHARP Collective Library

As of NVIDIA SHARP version 2.7.0, sharpd daemon no longer exists, and its activity is now performed from application process.

The previous sharpd configuration is now done from the application command-line instead using the following flags.

Flag Description SHARP_LOG_VERBOSTIRY Log verbosity level 1 - Errors 2 - Warnings 3 - Info 4 - Debug 5 - Trace Default: 2 SHARP_LOG_FILE Log file Default: stdout The log file name accepts the following modifiers in the file name to create a unique file %D date as DDMMYYYY

%T thread ID

%H host name SHARP_SMX_SOCK_INTERFACE Network interface to be used by SMX: empty string (default) - Use interface used for AM connection Default: (null) SHARP_SMX_SOCK_ADDR_FAMILY Determines which address family will be used in SMX's sockets. The value needs to be one of the following: { ipv4, ipv6, auto } Default: auto SHARP_SMX_UCX_INTERFACE Network interface to be used by SMX for UCX connections: empty string (default) - Use interface used for AM connection Default: (null)

The following SHARP library flags can be used when running NVIDIA SHARP collectives.

Flag Description SHARP_COLL_JOB_QUOTA_PAYLOAD_PER_OST Maximum payload per OST ( outstanding transactions) . Value 0 means "allocate default value". Valid values: 0 (default)

128-1024 SHARP_COLL_JOB_QUOTA_OSTS Maximum job (per tree) OST quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default quota". Default: 0 SHARP_COLL_JOB_QUOTA_MAX_GROUPS Maximum number of groups (comms) quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default value". Default: 0 SHARP_COLL_OSTS_PER_GROUP Number of OSTs per group. Default: 8 SHARP_COLL_JOB_QUOTA_MAX_QPS_PER_PORT Maximum QPs/port quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default value".

The following NVIDIA SHARP library flags can be used to enable Streaming Aggregation Tree (SAT) and tuning.

Flag Description SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_SAT Enables SAT capabilities. Default: 0 (Disabled) The Maximum message size SAT protocol support is 1073741792 Bytes (32B less than 1GB). SHARP_COLL_SAT_THRESHOLD Message size threshold to use SAT on generic allreduce collective requests. Default: 16384 SHARP_COLL_SAT_LOCK_BATCH_SIZE SAT lock batch size. Set this to “1” if multiple communicators want to use SAT resources. Valid range: 1-65535. Default: 65535 (Infinity) SHARP_COLL_LOCK_ON_COMM_INIT Get SAT Lock resource during communicator init if lock batch size is Infinity. Return failure if failed to lock Default: 0 (Disabled), 1(Enabled) with NCCL SHARP plugin SHARP_COLL_NUM_COLL_GROUP_RESOURCE_ALLOC_THRESHOLD Lazy group resource allocation. 0 - Disable lazy allocation, allocate group resource at communicator create time #n - Allocate sharp group resource after #n collective calls requested on the group Default: 1 SHARP_COLL_JOB_REQ_EXCLUSIVE_LOCK_MODE SAT (Streaming Aggregation Tree) exclusive lock mode for job. Possible values: 0 - no exclusive lock

1 - try exclusive lock

2 (default)- force exclusive lock SHARP_COLL_REDUCE_SCATTER_FRAG_SIZE The fragment size of the reduce chunk in reduce-scatter collective operation. Default - 512M

Flag Description SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_CUDA Enables CUDA GPU support. Possible values: 0 - disable

1 - enable

2 (default) - try SHARP_COLL_PIPELINE_DEPTH Size of fragmentation pipeline for larger collective payload. Default: 64 SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_MCAST_TARGET Enables MCAST target on NVIDIA SHARP collective operations. Possible values: 0 ( default ) - disable

1 - enable SHARP_COLL_MCAST_TARGET_GROUP_SIZE_THRESHOLD Group size threshold to enable mcast target. Default: 2 SHARP_COLL_POLL_BATCH Defines the number of CQ completions to poll on at once. Valid range: 1-16 Default: 4 SHARP_COLL_ERROR_CHECK_INTERVAL Interval in milliseconds that indicates the time between the error checks. If you set the interval as 0, error check is not performed. Default: 180,000 SHARP_COLL_JOB_NUM_TREES Number of SHARP trees to request. 0 means requesting the number of trees based on the number of rails and the number of channels. Default: 0 SHARP_COLL_GROUPS_PER_COMM Number of NVIDIA SHARP groups per user communicator. Default: 1 SHARP_COLL_JOB_PRIORITY Job priority. Valid values: 0-10 Default: 0 SHARP_COLL_ENABLE_PCI_RELAXED_ORDERING Enable PCI relaxed order memory access. Possible values: 0 - disable

1 - enable

2 (default) - auto