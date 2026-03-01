On This Page
sharp_am Network Interfaces
sharp_am communicates with the following entities:
IB switches - sharp_am sends MADs to get status and configure the switches for SHARP activities.
The MADs communication with IB switches takes place over the IB network.
libsharp - Rank0 of collective operation, sending SHARP job requests to sharp_am and receiving sharp_am instructions.
The communication with libsharp is performed via a proprietary binary protocol called smx. The transport layer of the smx can be via IB using UCX (InfiniBand transport), or via sockets (Ethernet).
UFM - when operating inside UFM, various information and configuration commands are passed from UFM to sharp_am.
The communication with UFM is also performed via the smx proprietary protocol. However, the transport layer of this communication is unix-socket.
By default, sharp_am uses the opensm IB interface for the MADs and libsharp communication.
The communication with libsharp is done via socket (Ethernet) transport by default.
A unix-socket is always kept open for communication with UFM.
It is possible to modify the communication protocol and control various network settings, using the following configuration parameters:
Parameter
Component
Description
Sets the GUID of the port to which sharp_am binds to, for all MAD communication with the switches.
Value of 0 means to use the same port that is used by OpenSM.
Default value: 0
Defines the default protocol that will be used when communicating with libsharp.
Value 1 - UCX.
Value 2 - Sockets.
Default value: 2, which means sockets.
Relevant only in case that smx socket transport is enabled.
Sets the interface to be used by smx for the sockets connections. The interface should be mentioned by its name.
Empty value means to use the same interface used by OpenSM, using IP-over-IB in this case.
When sharp_am is operating inside UFM, this parameter is automatically set by UFM according to its internal logic and the am_interface parameter in the gv.cfg file.
Default value: Empty.
Relevant only in case that smx socket transport is enabled.
IP port number to be used for the socket listener.
Default value: 6126
Relevant only in case that smx socket transport is enabled.
Determines which address family will be used in SMX's sockets. IPv4, IPv6 or try both.
A value 'auto' will use both IPv4 and IPv6 if they are available.
Default value: auto
Relevant only in case that smx UCX transport is enabled.
Sets the interface to be used by smx for the UCX connections. The interface should be mentioned by its name.
Empty value means to use the same interface used by OpenSM.
Default value: Empty.
In case the management host has multiple network interfaces, sharp_am can operate in HA mode, automatically handling network interface failures and switching to an active interface without interrupting any activity.
HA support for the IB transport is handled by sharp_am itself, while HA for Ethernet transport is handled by ip-bonding.
In the event of network failure while a new job is being established, the operation will fail. However, upcoming job requests will not be affected, and on-going jobs will continue to operate as usual.
HA Configuration
ib_port_guid should be set to 0 (as its default), indicating that sharp_am should choose which port to use and which not to use.
allow_remote_sm - should be set to False (as its default). HA of the IB ports can operate only when sharp_am resides on the same machines with OpenSM.
In case smx ucx is enabled, smx_ucx_interface should be empty (as its default), indicating that sharp_am should choose which interface to use and which not to use.
In case that smx socket is enabled, ip-bonding should be configured on the management host and smx_sock_interface should be set to the bond interface.
UFM Appliance Gen 3.x uses firewall that is configured to block the TCP port used by sharp_am by default, preventing SHARP clients from communicating with sharp_am. However, if you need to use UFM Appliance Gen 3.x with SHARP, you can resolve this by opening the required TCP port by running
ufw allow 6126/tcp.Make sure that the port you specify in the 'smx_sock_port' config parameter matches the one you allow through the firewall.