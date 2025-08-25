On This Page
Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
Improved Handling of MAD Errors
Enhanced SHARP_am's response to MAD errors, where instead of marking a switch as entirely unusable, it now deprioritizes the switch while keeping it eligible for job selection when alternatives are limited. Cleanup still occurs when possible, reducing disruption and improving resilience.
Bug Fixes
Parameter
Component
Description
dynamic_tree_allocation
sharp_am
Description: A boolean parameter, tells whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Change: This parameter is now obsolete, with dynamic allocation being the only possible mode.