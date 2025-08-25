Known Issues
Internal Reference Number
Issues
4259313
Description: On RedHat and SLES systems, the SHARP component does not upgrade when DOCA-Host is upgraded to version 2.10 from a previous version.
Workaround: To force the SHARP component upgrade, include it explicitly in the update command:
Keywords: DOCA-Host; upgrade
Discovered in Release: 3.10.3
-
Description: Using SHARP_am with switch firmware version 31.2014.3000 or later requires SHARP_am version 3.11.0 or newer.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SHARP_am; switch firmware
Discovered in Release: 3.9.0
3340353
Description: When reconfiguring a standby management host to operate as a compute host, it will not be able to run SHARP jobs unless sharp_am is restarted.
In case that a host runs the SM process, it will automatically be detected by the master SM as a standby SM and be reported as a standby management host.
Note that restart is not required if ignore_sm_guids is set to FALSE.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: active; standby; compute host; ignore_sm_guids
Discovered in Release: 3.3.0
3371820
Description: Congestion Control cannot be configured on the same SLs used by sharp_am.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Congestion control; SL
Discovered in Release: 3.3.0
3305335
Description: When running mpirun with multiple groups, the following error message might be received:
This message is received due to to the fact that multiple unserialized MAD requests are run in parallel.
Workaround: Set the SHARP_COLL_SERIALIZE_MADS environment variable to TRUE when running mpirun.
Keywords: mpirun; SHARP_COLL_SERIALIZE_MADS
Discovered in Release: 3.2.0
3225401
Description: Dynamic trees creation feature does not support a case in which all root switches are down and restarted. If such a scenario takes place, sharp_am should be restarted once the root switches are up and running.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; sharp_am; dynamic trees
Discovered in Release: 3.1.0
3237831
Description: SHARP does not support reassignment of LID values.
In case LID reassignment is desired, make sure to stop all SHARP jobs, reassign LIDs via OpenSM, and restart sharp_am once the reassignment is done.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; OpenSM
Discovered in Release: 3.1.0
3048427
Description: In the case that a switch split mode is modified (off/on), sharp_am does not handle the new number of supported ports unless it is restarted.
Workaround: Restart sharp_am after changing a switch split mode definition.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; split mode
Discovered in Release: 2.7.0
3051699
Description: Changing the configuration of SHARP switch ports using device_configuration_file does not take effect on disconnected split ports. If these ports are connected later, they will remain with their default configuration.
Workaround: If the new configuration is desired for the split ports, make sure to restart the Aggregation Manager after connecting a split port to a host.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager; split port
Discovered in Release: 2.7.0
3051924
Description: Adding or replacing non-leaf switches is currently not supported by Aggregation Manager for Dragonfly+ topologies.
Workaround: Restart Aggregation Manager after the Subnet Manager completes fabric reconfiguration followed by the fabric changes.
Keywords: Fabric extension; Aggregation Manager; AM
Discovered in Release: 2.7.0
-
Description: On multi PKEY environment, UCX in SHARP can use only the default PKEY (PKEY at index 0).
Workaround: Use sockets for communication over non-default PKEY.
Keywords: Configuration, SMX, UCX, PKEY
Discovered in Release: 2.4.3
1307124
Description: Begin Job requests with virtual ports might be rejected until fabric virtualization info file is parsed.
Workaround: Wait for AM to discover virtual ports before sending Begin Job requests.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager, Socket Direct, Virtual Ports
Discovered in Release: 1.5.3
1193629
Description: Configuring sharp_am as daemon is not possible when installing from RPM into non-default location.
Workaround: Configure daemon manually.
Keywords: Configuration
Discovered in Release: 1.5.3
1307108
Description: Discovering a new Aggregation Node (AN) found on the shortest path between two ANs might invalidate the existing path.
Workaround: Restart Aggregation Manager after the Subnet Manager completes fabric reconfiguration followed by the fabric changes.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager, Aggregation Node
Discovered in Release: 1.5.3
-
Description: High Availability for the Aggregation Manager is not supported in HPC-X/DOCA-Host packages at this time. As a result, only one instance of the Aggregation Manager can operate within the InfiniBand fabric. When there is a handover or failover of the Subnet Manager, a new instance of the Aggregation Manager should be initiated on the host where the new Master Subnet Manager is active.
Workaround: Use Aggregation Manager in UFM.
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
-
Description: Aggregation manager should run on the same Host where the Master Subnet Manager (SM) is running.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
-
Description: Aggregation Manager should be started after completion of fabric configuration by the Subnet Manager.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Aggregation Manager
-
Description: Only Fat-Tree, Quasi-Fat-Tree, Hypercube and Dragonfly+ topologies are supported by the Aggregation Manager.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Fabric Topology
-
Description: Only IB fabrics where all compute nodes are connected to NVIDIA SHARP capable switches are supported by the Aggregation Manager.
Workaround: Manually configure mapping between the compute port and the Aggregation Node.
Keywords: Fabric Topology
-
Description: Upon changes in configuration file beyond parameters in 3.3, Aggregation Manager should be restarted to deploy new configuration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Configuration