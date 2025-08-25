NVIDIA SHARP Collective Library
NVIDIA SHARP distribution provides a collective library implementation with high level API to easily integrate into other communication runtime stacks, such as MPI, NCCL and others.
The SHARP collective library offers collective operations such as Barrier, Allreduce, Reduce, Bcast, Reduce-scatter, and Allgather. It accommodates datatypes including 16/32/64-bit Integer/Floating-point, as well as 16-bit Bfloat and 8-bit Integer.
NVIDIA SHARP Configuration Flags
As of NVIDIA SHARP version 2.7.0, sharpd daemon no longer exists, and its activity is now performed from application process.
The previous sharpd configuration is now done from the application command-line instead using the following flags.
Flag
Description
Log verbosity level
1 - Errors
2 - Warnings
3 - Info
4 - Debug
5 - Trace
Default: 2
Log file
Default: stdout
The log file name accepts the following modifiers in the file name to create a unique file
Network interface to be used by SMX:
empty string (default) - Use interface used for AM connection
Default: (null)
Determines which address family will be used in SMX's sockets.
The value needs to be one of the following: { ipv4, ipv6, auto }
Default: auto
Network interface to be used by SMX for UCX connections:
empty string (default) - Use interface used for AM connection
Default: (null)
NVIDIA SHARP Resource Tuning for Low Latency Operations
The following SHARP library flags can be used when running NVIDIA SHARP collectives.
Flag
Description
Maximum payload per OST ( outstanding transactions) . Value 0 means "allocate default value".
Valid values:
Maximum job (per tree) OST quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default quota".
Default: 0
Maximum number of groups (comms) quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default value".
Default: 0
Number of OSTs per group.
Default: 8
Maximum QPs/port quota request. Value 0 means "allocate default value".
NVIDIA SHARP Streaming Aggregation
The following NVIDIA SHARP library flags can be used to enable Streaming Aggregation Tree (SAT) and tuning.
Flag
Description
Enables SAT capabilities.
Default: 0 (Disabled)
The Maximum message size SAT protocol support is 1073741792 Bytes (32B less than 1GB).
Message size threshold to use SAT on generic allreduce collective requests.
Default: 16384
SAT lock batch size. Set this to “1” if multiple communicators want to use SAT resources.
Valid range: 1-65535.
Default: 65535 (Infinity)
Get SAT Lock resource during communicator init if lock batch size is Infinity. Return failure if failed to lock
Default: 0 (Disabled), 1(Enabled) with NCCL SHARP plugin
Lazy group resource allocation.
0 - Disable lazy allocation, allocate group resource at communicator create time
#n - Allocate sharp group resource after #n collective calls requested on the group
Default: 1
SAT (Streaming Aggregation Tree) exclusive lock mode for job.
Possible values:
SHARP_COLL_REDUCE_SCATTER_FRAG_SIZE
The fragment size of the reduce chunk in reduce-scatter collective operation.
Default - 512M
SHARP Miscellaneous Tuning
Flag
Description
Enables CUDA GPU support.
Possible values:
Size of fragmentation pipeline for larger collective payload.
Default: 64
Enables MCAST target on NVIDIA SHARP collective operations.
Possible values:
Group size threshold to enable mcast target.
Default: 2
Defines the number of CQ completions to poll on at once.
Valid range: 1-16
Default: 4
Interval in milliseconds that indicates the time between the error checks.
If you set the interval as 0, error check is not performed.
Default: 180,000
Number of SHARP trees to request. 0 means requesting the number of trees based on the number of rails and the number of channels.
Default: 0
Number of NVIDIA SHARP groups per user communicator.
Default: 1
Job priority.
Valid values: 0-10
Default: 0
Enable PCI relaxed order memory access.
Possible values:
For the complete list of SHARP_COLL tuning options, run the
sharp_coll_dump_config utility:
$HPCX_SHARP_DIR/bin/sharp_coll_dump_config