sharp_am Log and Dump Files

Configuration parameters allow control over the verbosity level of the activity log file. The logged messages are categorized by relevancy, such as those related to network activity or SHARP trees calculations. Each category can have a distinct verbosity level. The two configuration parameters that control the log verbosity are log_verbosity and log_categories_file .

The log_verbosity config parameter functions as the main log verbosity parameter. The value set in this parameter defines the desired log verbosity for all categories unless specified differently for a particular category.

The log_categories_file parameter specifies the full path to a configuration file that defines the desired log verbosity for each category. By default in UFM, the provided file does not set specific levels to any category; all categories are commented out.