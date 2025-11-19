Aggregation Trees Diagnostics

Run ibdiagnet utility with SHARP diagnostics option.

$ibdiagnet --sharp

Check fabric summary table in ibdiagnet output for the number of identified aggregation nodes. For example:

Fabric Summary Total Nodes : 24 IB Switches : 4 IB Channel Adapters : 16 IB Aggregation Nodes : 4 IB Routers : 0 Total number of links : 24 Links at 4x50 : 24 Master SM: Port= 1 LID= 1 GUID= 0x248a070300a28c4d devid= 4119 Priority: 0 Node_Type=CA Node_Description=pnemo HCA- 2 Standby SM : No Standby SM

Check summary table in ibdiagnet output for errors in SHARP diagnostics stage. For example:

Summary -I- Stage Warnings Errors Comment -I- Discovery 0 0 -I- Lids Check 0 0 -I- Links Check 0 0 -I- Subnet Manager 0 0 -I- Port Counters 0 0 -I- Nodes Information 0 0 -I- Speed / Width checks 0 0 -I- Alias GUIDs 0 0 -I- Virtualization 0 0 -I- Partition Keys 0 0 -I- Temperature Sensing 0 0 -I- SHARP 0 0

Check in SHARP diagnostics output file (/var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.sharp) that SHARP aggregation trees are configured in the subnet.

For example: count number of configured aggregation trees constructed by Aggregation Manager using grep command:

$cat /var/tmp/ibdiagnet2/ibdiagnet2.sharp | grep -c TreeID 126

Note that when operating in dynamic trees mode, ibdiagnet may print warning messages about the existence of multiple distinct trees with the same tree ID. In dynamic trees mode, this is a valid situation and these warnings should be ignored.

Warning example: