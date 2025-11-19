Appendix E: Using NVIDIA SHARP from DOCA-Host

SHARP_am can be run from UFM or as part of the installation of DOCA-Host. When installing from DOCA-Host, make sure SHARP_am is being installed on the system as daemon.

Note The minimal required OpenSM version for working with SHARP_am is v5.20.

This section describes how to install Aggregation Manager in the fabric using NVIDIA SHARP_am daemon script.

NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager daemon ( sharp_am ) is executed on a dedicated server along with the Subnet Manager.

Installing Aggregation Manager as a service is required when used from the HPC-X or DOCA-Host packages.

In order to install or remove NVIDIA SHARP_am daemons, use the sharp_daemons_setup.sh script provided with the NVIDIA SHARP package. For example:

Copy Copied! $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh Usage: sharp_daemons_setup.sh (-s | -r) [-p SHARP location dir] -d <sharpd | sharp_am> [-m] -s - Setup SHARP daemon -r - Remove SHARP daemon -p - Path to alternative SHARP location dir -d - Daemon name (sharp_am) -b - Enable socket based activation of the service





Run the following as root: Copy Copied! # $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -s -d sharp_am Daemon's log location is: /var/log/sharp_am.log Set the "run level". Start sharp_am as root. Copy Copied! # service sharp_am start

To remove sharp_am, run the following on the AM host:

Copy Copied! # $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -r -d sharp_am





Upgrading SHARP_am requires removal and re-registration as instructed in the sections above.