NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.13.0
Appendix E: Using NVIDIA SHARP from DOCA-Host

When using DOCA-Host distribution, the HPCX_SHARP_DIR environment variable has to be set to redirect to the SHARP installation directory (default location: / opt /mellanox/sharp), and OMPI_HOME environment variable to the MPI installation directory.

To download the DOCA-Host packages, please visit here.

Configuring NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager (AM) Daemons

SHARP_am can be run from UFM or as part of the installation of DOCA-Host. When installing from DOCA-Host, make sure SHARP_am is being installed on the system as daemon.

Note

The minimal required OpenSM version for working with SHARP_am is v5.20.

This section describes how to install Aggregation Manager in the fabric using NVIDIA SHARP_am daemon script.

NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager daemon (sharp_am) is executed on a dedicated server along with the Subnet Manager.

Installing Aggregation Manager as a service is required when used from the HPC-X or DOCA-Host packages.

NVIDIA SHARP Installation Script

In order to install or remove NVIDIA SHARP_am daemons, use the sharp_daemons_setup.sh script provided with the NVIDIA SHARP package. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh
 
Usage: sharp_daemons_setup.sh (-s | -r) [-p SHARP location dir] -d
<sharpd | sharp_am> [-m]
        -s - Setup SHARP daemon
        -r - Remove SHARP daemon
        -p - Path to alternative SHARP location dir
        -d - Daemon name (sharp_am)
        -b - Enable socket based activation of the service


Registering SHARP_am as a Service on the Subnet Manager Node

  1. Run the following as root:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -s -d sharp_am

    Daemon's log location is: /var/log/sharp_am.log

  2. Set the "run level".

  3. Start sharp_am as root.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # service sharp_am start

Removing SHARP_am

Procedure_Heading_Icon-version-1-modificationdate-1763579686838-api-v2.PNG

To remove sharp_am, run the following on the AM host:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# $HPCX_SHARP_DIR/sbin/sharp_daemons_setup.sh -r -d sharp_am


Upgrading NVIDIA SHARP_am

Upgrading SHARP_am requires removal and re-registration as instructed in the sections above.
