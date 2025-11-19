Bug Fixes in this Version
Internal Reference Number
Issue
4578192
Description: Fixed an issue where the metrics for active jobs and active SAT jobs were decreased on every job clean attempt, even when the cleanup failed, resulting in incorrect metric values.
Keywords: Telemetry; SAT jobs
Discovered in Version: 3.9.0
Fixed in Release: 3.13.0
4578250
Description: Fixed an issue where a failure to clean a job caused the metric for jobs ended due to client failure to continuously increase, resulting in incorrect values being reported in telemetry.
Keywords: Telemetry
Discovered in Version: 3.9.0
Fixed in Release: 3.13.0