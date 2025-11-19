Bug Fixes in this Version

NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.13.0
4578192

Description: Fixed an issue where the metrics for active jobs and active SAT jobs were decreased on every job clean attempt, even when the cleanup failed, resulting in incorrect metric values.

Keywords: Telemetry; SAT jobs

Discovered in Version: 3.9.0

Fixed in Release: 3.13.0

4578250

Description: Fixed an issue where a failure to clean a job caused the metric for jobs ended due to client failure to continuously increase, resulting in incorrect values being reported in telemetry.

Keywords: Telemetry

Discovered in Version: 3.9.0

Fixed in Release: 3.13.0
