Changes and New Features
Feature/Change
Description
Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys
Added support for automatic synchronization between the PKey database and SHARP reservations (create, modify, and delete) in multi-tenant clusters. When this mode is enabled, there is no need to invoke the SHARP reservation REST API manually.
For further information, please see Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys section.
Default Client-Server Communication
New installations of SHARP_am now use UCX as the default communication method with libsharp instead of sockets.
During upgrades, SHARP_am retains the previously configured communication method. If the system was previously using sockets, customers are advised to switch to UCX for improved reliability.
Default Configuration in UFM
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Parameter
Component
Description
Defines the default protocol to be used when communicating with libsharp.
Value 1 - UCX.
Value 2 - Sockets.
Default: The default value is modified in this release from Sockets to UCX.
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Defines whether SHARP reservations should be created automatically from the definitions of the pkeys in the system.
Default: False.
Defines the timeout for sharp job create (in milliseconds).
Default: The default value is modified in this release from 10,000 milliseconds to 30,000 milliseconds.