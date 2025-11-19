NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.13.0
Changes and New Features

Feature/Change

Description

Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys

Added support for automatic synchronization between the PKey database and SHARP reservations (create, modify, and delete) in multi-tenant clusters. When this mode is enabled, there is no need to invoke the SHARP reservation REST API manually.

For further information, please see Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys section.

Default Client-Server Communication

New installations of SHARP_am now use UCX as the default communication method with libsharp instead of sockets.

During upgrades, SHARP_am retains the previously configured communication method. If the system was previously using sockets, customers are advised to switch to UCX for improved reliability.

Default Configuration in UFM

sharp_enable is now set to trueby default, eliminating the need to update the settings in the configuration file.

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes.

Parameter Changes

Parameter

Component

Description

smx_protocol

sharp_am

Defines the default protocol to be used when communicating with libsharp.

Value 1 - UCX.

Value 2 - Sockets.

Default: The default value is modified in this release from Sockets to UCX.

reservation_auto_by_pkeys

sharp_am

New parameter: A boolean parameter. Defines whether SHARP reservations should be created automatically from the definitions of the pkeys in the system.

Default: False.

SHARP_COLL_JOB_CREATE_TIMEOUT

libsharp

Defines the timeout for sharp job create (in milliseconds).

Default: The default value is modified in this release from 10,000 milliseconds to 30,000 milliseconds.
