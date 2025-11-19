Introduction

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ technology improves the performance of MPI and Machine Learning collective operation, by offloading collective operations from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints.

This innovative approach decreases the amount of data traversing the network as aggregation nodes are reached, and dramatically reduces collective operations time. Implementing collective offloads communication algorithms supporting streaming for Machine Learning in the network also has additional benefits, such as freeing up valuable CPU and GPU resources for computation rather than using them to process communication.

With the 3rd generation of SHARP, multiple aggregation trees can be built over the same topology, enabling the aggregation and reductions benefits (also known as In-Network Computing) to many parallel jobs over the same infrastructure.