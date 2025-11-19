NVIDIA SHARP Installation

NVIDIA SHARP consists of two main components: sharp_am , which runs in UFM, and libsharp , which is linked to client applications running on the compute nodes.

The recommended setup is to enable SHARP in UFM and install libsharp on the compute nodes using HPC-X.

Alternatively, SHARP can be installed via DOCA-Host; this approach is detailed in Appendix E: Using NVIDIA SHARP from DOCA-Host.