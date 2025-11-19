NVIDIA SHARP Traps

Ina public cloud system, it can suggest one of the tenants is trying to hack the system.

Check for unauthorized app in the system.

Tells that someone tried to send a MAD with wrong AM-KEY. This is a security warning, libsharp is using the right AM-KEY and Job-Key the sender of the MADs should be checked.

This trap can occur when there is a physical link issue.

4 - The QP didn’t receive an ACK on a packet, and it has reached the maximum amount of ‘retries’ that was configured for it.

3 - means that the QP has received a higher amount of RNR than it was configured to allow.

The TRAP means that the QP has entered an error state.

In case the client application terminated abnormally during the initialization phase, there is a slight probability that the application managed to send the QP Allocation MAD and terminated before sending the Confirmation MAD.

This trap tells that a QP Allocation request was received by the switch, but a QP Allocation Confirmation was not received by the switch afterward, and the timeout expired for waiting for the confirmation.

SharpInvalidRequest

134

This trap tells that there is an error while trying to aggregate the received data. Syndromes: 0 - Quota Violation: Occurs when a job exceeds its allocated quota limits, indicates resource allocation violation in the SHARP protocol. 1 - Invalid Version: Indicates that the SHARP protocol version in the request is not supported, used for protocol version compatibility checking. 2- Invalid Opcode: Indicates that the operation code in the request is not valid, used to validate SHARP operation types. 3 - Invalid Vector/Payload Size: Indicates that there is a mismatch between the header information and the actual payload size. 4 - Job ID Violation: Occurs when there's a mismatch between the job ID in the QPC and the header tuple. 5 - Invalid Tree ID: Indicates that the specified tree is not active, used for tree state validation. 6 - Tree Violation: Indicates that there is a mismatch between the tree ID in the QPC and the header tuple. 7 - OST Mismatch: Indicates that at least two packets in a transaction have mismatch in their properties (For example: not the same payload size). 8 - Child Not In Group: Occurs when a request comes from a non-member of the group, used for group membership validation. 9 - Bad Target Header: Indicates an invalid target header in the request. 10 - Job Lock Violation: SAT lock for a job failed, because the port semaphore is already locked for another job. 11 - SAT Operation Without Lock: Occurs when a SAT operation is received without proper lock, ensures proper locking sequence. 12 - Unsupported Job ID: Job ID is above the maximal allowed number. 13 - Bad SAT Lock Operation: Indicates that a job tries to lock the same semaphore twice (can take place due to SLB packets retries). 14 - (LLT Only) Sharp Payload Not Aligned: Indicates that the SHARP payload is not properly aligned, used for memory alignment validation. 15 - ANDR Request On Non SAT: Occurs when an ANDR request is made on a non-SAT operation, used for operation type validation. 16 - Group Context Does Not Exist: Indicates that the requested group context does not exist, used for group context validation. 17 - Bad SAT Unlock Operation: Indicates that a SAT unlock operation failed, because the switch is still handling packets related to the job. 18 - No Free Buffers: Indicates that there are no available memory buffers. Can hint to a memory leak. 255 - General Error: Triggered by default case in error handling, used when the error cannot be associated with any specific syndrome.