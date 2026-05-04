NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.14.0
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Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Feature/Change

Description

Stochastic Rounding

Added support for stochastic rounding method - see Parameter Changes below.

Reformed SHARP Public Cloud Support

Reformed SHARP support in public cloud to simplify the PKey-to-reservation mapping and eliminate the now-obsolete SHARP Reservation REST API.

For further details, see SHARP in Public Cloud.

SHARP in DOCA-Host

NVIDIA SHARP is no longer provided as part of the DOCA-Host package.

Parameter Changes

Parameter

Component

Description

rounding_method

sharp_am

New Parameter: Defines the rounding method that will be used by all SHARP jobs.

Valid values:

0 - Round to Nearest Even (RNE)

1 - Round to Negative Infinity

2 - Round to Zero

3 - Round to Positive Infinity

4 - LFSR Stochastic Rounding.

Default: The default value is 0 – RNE.

reservation_auto_by_pkeys

sharp_am

Deprecated parameter.

This parameter was used to define whether SHARP reservations should be created automatically from the definitions of the pkeys in the system.It is deprecated since now SHARP now treats the pkeys automatically without any need to perform additional SHARP reservation REST APIs.
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