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General Information
SHARP Software is provided with the following package:
Package
Version
HPC-X
2.26
UFM (Aggregation Manager only)
6.24.1
UFM Enterprise Appliance
1.15.1
OpenSM
5.26.0
Device
Firmware/Software Version
NVIDIA Quantum
27.2014.2428
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.2054
NVIDIA Quantum-31
35.2016.2016
ConnectX-6
20.44.1xxx
ConnectX-6 DE
22.48.1000
ConnectX-7
28.48.1000
ConnectX-8
40.48.1000
Support limited to NVIDIA Quantum-3 based XDR Q34xx‑RA InfiniBand Switch.
Device
Capabilities and Limitations
NVIDIA Quantum
Note: The number of SHARP streaming aggregation operations is limited to one active tree per switch.
NVIDIA Quantum-2
Note: Multiple SHARP streaming aggregation operations can be operated in parallel by a single Quantum-2 switch. The limit is one active tree per port.
ConnectX-6 and above
Supports both SHARP low latency and streaming aggregation operations.
For the complete list of supported Operating Systems and platforms, please refer to list of operation systems and platforms supported by HPC-X.