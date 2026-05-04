Known Issues

4992952 Description: SHARP may fail to execute jobs that use virtual ports on systems configured with non-default partition keys (pkeys).

Workaround: Add the following configuration parameter to sharp.cfg : Copy Copied! reservation_auto_by_pkeys = FALSE Restart sharp_am for the change to take effect. Use the SHARP reservation API (as described in the UFM REST-API manual) to define a reservation for each pkey. Ensure that any change to a pkey is accompanied by a corresponding update via the reservation REST API, including the matching list of GUIDs and the relevant pkey.

Keywords: vports; pkeys

Discovered in Release: 3.14

4259313 Description: On RedHat and SLES systems, the SHARP component does not upgrade when DOCA-Host is upgraded to version 2.10 from a previous version.

Workaround: To force the SHARP component upgrade, include it explicitly in the update command: For SLES : zypper up doca-ofed sharp

For RedHat: dnf update doca-ofed sharp

Keywords: DOCA-Host; upgrade

Discovered in Release: 3.10.3

- Description: Using SHARP_am with switch firmware version 31.2014.3000 or later requires SHARP_am version 3.11.0 or newer.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SHARP_am; switch firmware

Discovered in Release: 3.9.0

3340353 Description: When reconfiguring a standby management host to operate as a compute host, it will not be able to run SHARP jobs unless sharp_am is restarted. In case that a host runs the SM process, it will automatically be detected by the master SM as a standby SM and be reported as a standby management host. Note that restart is not required if ignore_sm_guids is set to FALSE.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: active; standby; compute host; ignore_sm_guids

Discovered in Release: 3.3.0

3371820 Description: Congestion Control cannot be configured on the same SLs used by sharp_am.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Congestion control; SL

Discovered in Release: 3.3.0

3305335 Description: When running mpirun with multiple groups, the following error message might be received: [error] - AM QPAlloc confirm QP MAD response status 0x1c00 This message is received due to to the fact that multiple unserialized MAD requests are run in parallel.

Workaround: Set the SHARP_COLL_SERIALIZE_MADS environment variable to TRUE when running mpirun.

Keywords: mpirun; SHARP_COLL_SERIALIZE_MADS

Discovered in Release: 3.2.0

3225401 Description: Dynamic trees creation feature does not support a case in which all root switches are down and restarted. If such a scenario takes place, sharp_am should be restarted once the root switches are up and running.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Aggregation Manager; sharp_am; dynamic trees

Discovered in Release: 3.1.0

3237831 Description: SHARP does not support reassignment of LID values. In case LID reassignment is desired, make sure to stop all SHARP jobs, reassign LIDs via OpenSM, and restart sharp_am once the reassignment is done.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Aggregation Manager; OpenSM

Discovered in Release: 3.1.0

3048427 Description: In the case that a switch split mode is modified (off/on), sharp_am does not handle the new number of supported ports unless it is restarted.

Workaround: Restart sharp_am after changing a switch split mode definition.

Keywords: Aggregation Manager; split mode

Discovered in Release: 2.7.0

3051699 Description: Changing the configuration of SHARP switch ports using device_configuration_file does not take effect on disconnected split ports. If these ports are connected later, they will remain with their default configuration.

Workaround: If the new configuration is desired for the split ports, make sure to restart the Aggregation Manager after connecting a split port to a host.

Keywords: Aggregation Manager; split port

Discovered in Release: 2.7.0

3051924 Description: Adding or replacing non-leaf switches is currently not supported by Aggregation Manager for Dragonfly+ topologies.

Workaround: Restart Aggregation Manager after the Subnet Manager completes fabric reconfiguration followed by the fabric changes.

Keywords: Fabric extension; Aggregation Manager; AM

Discovered in Release: 2.7.0

- Description: On multi PKEY environment, UCX in SHARP can use only the default PKEY (PKEY at index 0).

Workaround: Use sockets for communication over non-default PKEY.

Keywords: Configuration, SMX, UCX, PKEY

Discovered in Release: 2.4.3

1307124 Description: Begin Job requests with virtual ports might be rejected until fabric virtualization info file is parsed.

Workaround: Wait for AM to discover virtual ports before sending Begin Job requests.

Keywords: Aggregation Manager, Socket Direct, Virtual Ports

Discovered in Release: 1.5.3

1193629 Description: Configuring sharp_am as daemon is not possible when installing from RPM into non-default location.

Workaround: Configure daemon manually.

Keywords: Configuration

Discovered in Release: 1.5.3

1307108 Description: Discovering a new Aggregation Node (AN) found on the shortest path between two ANs might invalidate the existing path.

Workaround: Restart Aggregation Manager after the Subnet Manager completes fabric reconfiguration followed by the fabric changes.

Keywords: Aggregation Manager, Aggregation Node

Discovered in Release: 1.5.3

- Description: High Availability for the Aggregation Manager is not supported in HPC-X/DOCA-Host packages at this time. As a result, only one instance of the Aggregation Manager can operate within the InfiniBand fabric. When there is a handover or failover of the Subnet Manager, a new instance of the Aggregation Manager should be initiated on the host where the new Master Subnet Manager is active.

Workaround: Use Aggregation Manager in UFM.

Keywords: Aggregation Manager

- Description: Aggregation manager should run on the same Host where the Master Subnet Manager (SM) is running.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Aggregation Manager

- Description: Aggregation Manager should be started after completion of fabric configuration by the Subnet Manager.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Aggregation Manager

- Description: Only Fat-Tree, Quasi-Fat-Tree, Hypercube and Dragonfly+ topologies are supported by the Aggregation Manager.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Fabric Topology

- Description: Only IB fabrics where all compute nodes are connected to NVIDIA SHARP capable switches are supported by the Aggregation Manager.

Workaround: Manually configure mapping between the compute port and the Aggregation Node.

Keywords: Fabric Topology

- Description: Upon changes in configuration file beyond parameters in 3.3, Aggregation Manager should be restarted to deploy new configuration.

Workaround: N/A