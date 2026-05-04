Release Notes Change History
Feature/Change
Description
Rev 3.13.0
Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys
Added support for automatic synchronization between the PKey database and SHARP reservations (create, modify, and delete) in multi-tenant clusters. When this mode is enabled, there is no need to invoke the SHARP reservation REST API manually.
For further information, please see Automatic Synchronization of SHARP Reservations and PKeys section.
Default Client-Server Communication
New installations of SHARP_am now use UCX as the default communication method with libsharp instead of sockets.
During upgrades, SHARP_am retains the previously configured communication method. If the system was previously using sockets, customers are advised to switch to UCX for improved reliability.
Default Configuration in UFM
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.12.0
Improved Handling of MAD Errors
Enhanced SHARP_am's response to MAD errors, where instead of marking a switch as entirely unusable, it now deprioritizes the switch while keeping it eligible for job selection when alternatives are limited. Cleanup still occurs when possible, reducing disruption and improving resilience.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.11.0
Q3200-RA NVIDIA Quantum-3 Switch Systems
SHARP XDR now supports an extended range of switch platforms, adding compatibility with Q3200-RA NVIDIA Quantum-3 Switch Systems alongside existing support for Q3400-RA NVIDIA Quantum-3 Switch Systems.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.10.3
XDR Support
SHARP now supports topologies utilizing ConnectX-8 network interfaces and BlackMamba Quantum-3 switches.
Switch In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) Support
SHARP now supports the In-Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) process, allowing switch firmware upgrades without requiring a restart. This ensures that upgrades can be performed without impacting active SHARP jobs.
Expanded REST API for SHARP Allocation
The SHARP Allocation REST API now includes the following two new commands, enabling the addition or removal of host GUIDs without needing to specify the full list of existing host GUIDs:
Non-Root Operation in UFM
The
Enhanced Logging for SHARP Jobs
Libsharp can now print statistics on aggregated data at the end of a SHARP job.
Rev 3.10.2
Adapter Cards
Added support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC.
Rev 3.9.0
Enhanced Network Performance Benchmarking with SHARP
Added support for sharp_coll_test tool, which enables users to benchmark the network performance between compute node HCAs and TOR switches effectively.
SHARP Client Errors Display in SHARP AM
MAD errors from SHARP clients are now displayed in SHARP AM logs to facilitate monitoring of such events.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.8.0
DragonFly (DFP+) Topologies with Dynamic Trees Support
Added support for DFP+ topologies while
SHARP Reservation Resource Limit
Modified the logic of SHARP resource limit per reservation by adding a new parameter to control the number of jobs per HCA (see reservation_max_jobs_per_hca below).
For further information, please see SHARP Application Awareness section.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.7.0
Expanded SHARP Jobs Capacity
Previously restricted to a maximum of 1023 simultaneous operations, the capacity for SHARP jobs running concurrently has now been enhanced. The new limit is determined by the size of the cluster and the available switch resources
Security QKey
SHARP now supports the activation of a security QKey on compute nodes, ensuring a heightened level of security during operation.
SHARP Telemetry Reports
Added support for telemetry reports, delivering valuable insights at specified intervals.
Parameter Changes
See Parameters Change History below.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes.
Rev 3.6.0
Parameter Changes
smx_keepalive_refresh_interval
smx_keepalive_min_time_before_connection_refresh
smx_keepalive_min_percentage_of_connections_to_refresh_at_iteration
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.5.1
New SHARP capability
Added configuration parameters that control the desired behavior with regard to reservation scale-in and override of one reservation by another.
Parameter Changes
load_reservation_files
reservation_force_guid_assignment
reservation_stop_jobs_upon_scale_in
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.5.0
Parameter Changes
Added support for controlling the
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.4.0
Parameter Changes
dynamic_tree_allocation
sharp_am
A boolean parameter, indicates whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Update: Default value is now True
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.3.0
Syslog Capabilities
Added support for a new syslog capability to libsharp.
Syslog verbosity level can now be controlled using the SHARP_SYSLOG_VERBOSITY environment variable.
Dynamic Trees Allocation Algorithms
Added support for selecting one of two algorithms that determine how trees should be created for each SHARP job. One algorithm is optimized for SuperPOD fabrics, while the other is optimized for Quasi Fat Trees (QFTs).
For further information, please see Dynamic Trees Allocation Algorithms section.
REST API Jobs Query
Added support for retrieving the status of the current active SHARP jobs along with the structure of the trees assigned to them.
Note that this information is retrieved via REST-API and requires the use of UFM.
Unhealthy Ports
Added support in OpenSM to inform SHARP of dangling or unhealthy links in order to avoid their use in SHARP jobs.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.2.0
High Availability in sharp_am Network Interfaces
sharp_am leverages multiple network interfaces of the management host to provide high availability in case of a network interface failure.
For further information, please see Appendix B: SHARP_am Network Interfaces.
Reliable Multicast
Added support for SHARP to leverage reliable multicast option with NVIDIA Quantum-2.
SM Data
Removed support for reading sm data by a client application. The API functions sharp_request_sm_data, sharp_get_sm_data_buf_len, and sharp_get_sm_data have been removed and can no longer be used.
In addition, the configuration parameter ftree_ca_order_file is ignored in sharp_am.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.1.1 LTS
SHARP Cleanup
Added the ability to clean up all SHARP-related definitions either to spare resources or to contribute to the recovery from an error.
General
Updated MLNX_OFED and firmware versions in General Information section.
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.1.0
Aggregation Manager (AM)
Added support for dynamic creation of trees instead of static allocation when SHARP is initialized.
Rev 3.0.1
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
Rev 3.0.0
General
Added support for executing multiple jobs that aggregate data through the same set of switches, while each job utilizes a different set of links.
SHARP logic is now application-aware with UFM capabilities. SHARP jobs can be assigned an App-ID, which can be used as a reference to the customer application performing these jobs.
For further information, please refer to UFM SLURM Integration Appendix in UFM UM.
Added the option to limit the SHARP resources that applications are allowed to consume.
For further information, please refer to UFM SLURM Integration Appendix in UFM UM.
AM
Modified the default resources provided to LLT & SAT jobs. This enables operation of a larger amount of SAT jobs in parallel to few LLT jobs (please see the first three entries in the table below).
libsharp
SHARP jobs are now executed in exclusive lock mode by default (please see SHARP_COLL_JOB_REQ_EXCLUSIVE_LOCK_MODE in the table below).
Rev 2.7.0
Switches
Added support for NVIDIA Quantum-2 switches with NDR speed
Adapter Cards
Added support for NVIDIA ConnectX-7 adapter card with 400 Gb/s speed
SHARPD
sharpd daemon process has been removed. sharpd-related activity is now performed from the user application process
AM
Upon restart of AM, it no longer needs to wait for all concurrent jobs to finish before being able to accept new jobs
Added a mechanism that periodically checks for errors in Aggregation Trees and attempts to fix them
General
Added support for new data types BFLOAT16, INT8 and UNIT8 for performing reduction operations
Rev 2.6.1
General
Added support for running libsharp_coll from SHARP 2.6.1 with SHARPD from SHARP 2.4.0 – 2.6.1
General
Added information about updatable configuration parameters in the configuration file and help menu
Network
Added support for keep-alive on connections to SHARPD
Network
Added support for asynchronous connections
Network
Disabled UCX listener as default in SHARP Aggregation Manager
AM
Added support for the non-default subnet prefix
AM
Added support for DF+ topologies with more than two-level islands
SHARPD
Added support for caching AM address
Rev 2.5.0
Resource Management
Added support for exclusive lock requests for streaming aggregation jobs.
Network
Enabled connection keep-alive between SHARPD and Aggregation Manager.
Rev 2.4.3
General
Added support for identifying Aggregation Nodes based on SMDB.
General
Improved minhop tables calculation.
General
Added a new API for querying events.
Rev 2.1.4
sharp_am/sharpd/libsharp_coll: Streaming Aggregation
Added support for Streaming Aggregation over ConnectX-6 adapter card and Quantum switch.
libsharp_coll: GPU Accelerator
Added support for NVIDIA GPU buffers.
sharp_am: OOB
Added support for identifying the topology type from the OpenSM SMDB file.
sharp_am: Reboot
Fixed an issue where recovery failed after reboot of all switches in the cluster.
Rev 2.0.0
sharp_am/sharpd/libsharp_coll
Added support for the following NVIDIA Quantum switch capabilities:
sharp_am/sharpd: Resource Management
Added support for enabling and disabling reproducibility on the job level.
sharp_am/sharpd: Subnet Management
Added support for controlling the SA key for SA operations.
libsharp_coll: GPUDirect
Added support for CUDA GPUDirect and GPUDirect RDMA.
Rev 1.8.1
Aggregation Manager (sharp_am): Resiliency
Added support for waiting for jobs to end prior to performing fabric reinitialization on AM startup.
Mellanox SHARP Daemon (sharpd): Out-of-Box Improvements
Socket-based is now activated by default when installed from RPM/MLNX_OFED.
Parameter
Component
Description
Rev 3.13.0
Defines the default protocol to be used when communicating with libsharp.
Value 1 - UCX.
Value 2 - Sockets.
Default: The default value is modified in this release from Sockets to UCX.
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Defines whether SHARP reservations should be created automatically from the definitions of the pkeys in the system.
Default: False.
Defines the timeout for sharp job create (in milliseconds).
Default: The default value is modified in this release from 10,000 milliseconds to 30,000 milliseconds.
Rev 3.12.0
dynamic_tree_allocation
sharp_am
Description: A boolean parameter, tells whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Change: This parameter is now obsolete, with dynamic allocation being the only possible mode.
Rev 3.11.0
dynamic_tree_allocation
sharp_am
Description: A boolean parameter, tells whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Change: This parameter is becoming obsolete, in the future it will be removed and dynamic allocation will be the only possible mode.
Rev 3.10.3
smx_enabled_protocols
sharp_am
Parameter Removed.
This parameter defined the protocols enabled by SMX (Sockets, UCX, and Unix Domain Socket).
Unix Domain Socket is now always enabled, and Sockets and UCX no longer need to be enabled simultaneously—only one is required.
The choice between Sockets and UCX is now controlled by the existing smx_protocol configuration parameter.
SHARP_SMX_SOCK_ADDR_FAMILY
libsharp
New parameter: A string, defines whether libsharp should communicate via IPv4, IPv6 or make an automatic decision.
This environment variable is relevant only when sockets are used for SMX communication.
Valid values: ipv4, ipv6, auto
Default: auto.
SHARP_ COLL_STATS_DUMP_MODE
libsharp
New parameter: An enum value, defines whether libsharp should print statistics at the end of a job.
Valid values:
0 - Do not print stats.
1- Print stats of rank 0.
2 - Print stats of all the processes.
Note: The stats are printed at the same place, but will include information about all the participating processes).
Default: 0 - Do not print stats.
SHARP_ COLL_STATS_FILE
libsharp
New parameter: A string, telling the destination of the printed stats.
Valid values:
Default: stdout - Print to standard output.
Rev 3.9.0
log_verbosity
sharp_am
Sets the sharp_am log verbosity.
The default value is modified from Warning level to Info level.
ib_sa_key
sharp_am
Parameter is no longer supported.
Used to control the SA Key that sharp_am was using. This information was provided automatically from the SM.
Rev 3.8.0
sharp_am
New parameter: A numeric parameter. Tells t he maximum number of allowed jobs that can use the same HCA .
A value of 0 means no limit.
Valid range: 0-511.
Applies only while operating in reservation mode.
Default: 1 job per HCA.
sharp_am
Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism.
M odified value 1 to include support for DragonFly topologies.
Current values:
0 - Regular FatTree oriented algorithm
1 - Quasi Fat Tree or DragonFly oriented algorithm
Rev 3.7.0
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Tells whether
Default: True.
sharp_am
New parameter: A decimal parameter. Tells the interval in seconds between
A value of 0 means no telemetry reports. Valid range of values: 0, 10-3600
Default: 60 seconds.
sharp_am
New parameter: A string parameter. Tells the full path of the
An empty path or (null) means no telemetry reports.
Default in UFM:
Default in non UFM systems: (null)
sharp_am
Determines which address family will be used by SMX's sockets.
New option is added, the current possible options are:
The new "
Default: auto.
libsharp
Parameter Removed.
This environment variable controlled the socket address family that libsharp used (IPv4/IPv6).
The parameter is removed, since now the selection is automatic, according to the
libsharp
New parameter: A boolean parameter. Tells whether libsharp should use user QKey for MAD QPs.
In case that a compute node is configured with security qkey enabled, then sharp should use a user Qkey and this environment variable should be set to
Default: False
libsharp
New parameter: Defines the source that should be used in order to fetch the sharp_am service record.
Possible values:
0 - Fetch only from the SA (opensm), this was the only supported option before sharp version 3.7.0.
1 - Fetch only from Sharp_am itself (requires that
2 - Try both options, try first from SA (OpenSM) and if not successful, try from Sharp_am.
Default: 2 - Try both options.
Rev 3.5.0
Added support for a new string parameter which enables indicating the log categories file path.
The value "(NULL)" indicates that the log categories file does not exist.
Default: In UFM, the default path is:
Rev 3.3.0
sharp_am
New parameter: Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism.
This parameter is ignored when dynamic_tree_allocation is false.
Possible values:
0 - SuperPOD oriented algorithm
1 - Quasi Fat Tree oriented algorithm
Default: 0 – SuperPOD oriented algorithm
sharp_am
Sets the default max number of trees allowed to be used in parallel by a single app.
Modified the possible range of values where the value of –1 means no resource limit, and 0 means no resources by default.Default: -1 – No resource limit
sharp_am
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated. It is ignored and should not be used.
sharp_am
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated. It is ignored and should not be used.
libsharp
New parameter: Sets the libsharp syslog verbosity level. Possible values:
0 – Disable syslog
1 – Errors log level
2 – Warnings log level
3 – Info log level
Default: 1 – Errors log level
libsharp
Sets the timeout till a retry for GroupJoin MAD, in milliseconds.
Modified the default value.
Default: 3000 milliseconds
libsharp
Sets the number of retries for GroupJoin MAD.
Modified the default value.
Default: 5 retries
libsharp
Sets the timeout till a retry for QP Allocation confirmation MAD, in milliseconds.
Modified the default value.
Default: 2000 milliseconds
Rev 3.2.0
sharp_am
New parameter: File with a list of Host GUIDs to be ignored for SHARP trees.
Default: Null.
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean parameter, telling whether SM GUIDs need to be ignored in SHARP trees parsed from SMDB file.
Default: True.
sharp_am
Deprecated parameter: This parameter is now marked as deprecated, it is ignored and should not be used.
sharp_am
Deprecated parameter: This parameter controlled whether SHARP should allow SAT jobs.
The parameter is now marked as deprecateI. it is ignored and should not be used.
SAT is always supported.
libsharp
New parameter: Serialize sharp MADs in tree connect and group join operations, it is recommended to set this flag to true when running mpirun with multiple groups.
Default: False.
libsharp
New parameter: If set to True, require that any allocated SHARP trees will support the Reliable Multicast feature.
Default: False.
libsharp
New parameter: Force Bcast(rmc) as Allreduce operation
Default: False.
Rev 3.1.1 LTS
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean parameter. When set to TRUE, sharp_am does not operate normally, but instead cleans SHARP resources from all switches and exits.
Default: False - Operate normally.
Rev 3.1.0
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean parameter, tells whether trees should be allocated dynamically for each SHARP job or have trees allocated during sharp_am initialization.
Default: False
sharp_am
Update: In case dynamic_tree_allocation is set to True, this parameter will have no effect on the number of trees allocated; sharp_am would determine that value based on the amount of possible trees the switches can have. However, in the dynamic trees mode, this parameter affects the number of skeleton trees that sharp_am will use. It is recommended that the minimal value be the same as the number of root switches in the fabric.
In case dynamic_tree_allocation is set to False, this parameter can be used to fulfil its purpose.
Default:
libsharp
New parameter: Transport timeout on SHARP QP
Default: 18
libsharp
New parameter: Transport retries on SHARP QP
Default: 7
libsharp
New parameter: RNR timeout on SHARP QP
Default: 12
libsharp
New parameter: RNR retries on SHARP QP
Default: 7
libsharp
New parameter: SL
Default: 0
libsharp
Update: Modified the default value from True to False.
Default: False
Rev 3.0.0
sharp_am
Update: This parameter controls only the default percentage provided to LLT jobs. Its default value is modified from 3 to 20
sharp_am
New parameter: Default percentage of quota (OSTs, Buffers and Groups) per aggregation node per tree, to be requested for a single SAT job by its priority.
If no explicit quota request is submitted, this parameter will set the quota percentage to be used.
Format: prio_0_quota, [prio_1_quota, ..., prio_9_quota]
Note that if only one value is set, it will be applied to all priorities.
Default: 3
sharp_am
New parameter: Default number of OSTs to be allocated for SAT jobs per aggregation node per tree.
Zero value means that no absolute value should be used, and the default percentage value is used instead.
Note that the number of OSTs also affects the number of groups.
Default: 0
sharp_am
New parameter: A numerical parameter, applicable only when reservation_mode is set to true. Sets the default max number of trees allowed to be used in parallel by a single app. This default value can be overridden per app upon reservation request.
A value of 0 means no allowed resources, which means an app cannot execute any sharp job.
Default: 1
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean parameter, applicable only when reservation_mode is set to true. When set to true, an application ID must be provided upon job request, and it must match the application ID provided upon reservation request. Otherwise, the job will be denied.
Default: False
libsharp
Update: Changed default value from 0 (no exclusive lock) to 2 (force exclusive lock)
Rev 2.7.0
sharp_am
New parameter: A timeout in seconds for trees recovery retries. A value of 0 means do not try to recover trees.
Default: 300
sharp_am
New parameter: A boolean flag. If enabled, AM tries to recover state from last AM run and continue the operation of the current jobs.
Default: True
sharp_am
New parameter: Set the SHARP trees file used in Seamless restart. Need to mention only the file name, full path is constructed using ‘dump_dir’.
Default: sharp_am_trees_structure.dump
sharp_am
New parameter: Set the number of consecutive retries of seamless restart. If seamless restart fails more times in a row, it will be disabled in the next run.
Default: 3
sharp_am
Update: Change default to 252
sharp_am
Update: Change default to 5, to support MAD value that represents 4K MTU.
sharp_am
Update: Changed default to 3 instead of 20, enabling more SAT jobs to take place in parallel on each switch.
Rev 2.6.1
sharp_am
Update: Changed default to /var/log
sharp_am
Update: Changed default from 7 to 6 (disable UCX by default)
sharp_am
Update: Change deault from 200 to 500
sharp_am
Update: Change default to /var/log
sharpd
New parameter: Control timeout for ServiceRecord queries
Default: 10000 millieconds
sharpd
New parameter: Control number of retries for ServiceRecord queries
Default: 3 retires
Rev 2.5.0
sharp_am/sharpd
New parameter: Keep alive interval in seconds 0 to disable keep alive.Default: 60 seconds
sharp_am
New parameter: Keep alive interval for incoming connections 0 to disable
Default: 300 seconds
sharp_am
New parameter: Enable/Disable exclusive lock feature.
Default: True
sharp_am
New parameter: Enable/Disable Toplogy API feature
Default: True
sharp_am
New parameter: Control number of trees for AM to build
Default: 126
Rev 2.4.3
sharp_am
Modified behavior: Changed default from 100 to 4096
sharp_am
Modified behavior: Changed default from 0x1F to 0x12
sharp_am
Modified behavior: Changed default from 0x1F to 0x12
sharp_am
Modified behavior: Changed default from 7 to 6
sharp_am
Modified behavior: Changed default from 7 to 6
Rev 2.0.0
sharp_am
New parameter
Default
sharp_am
Modified behavior: When set to 0, AN radix is set to maximal radix value.
Default: 0
sharp_am
New parameter: Control default reproducibility mode for jobs.
Default: TURE
sharp_am
New parameter: Control SA key for SA operations.
Default: 0x1
sharp_job_quota
Modified behavior: Change default value to 1024.
Libsharp_coll
Removed
Libsharp_coll
Removed
Libsharp_coll
New parameter: Control job reproducibility mode:
0 – Use default.
1 – No reproducibility.
2 – Reproducibility.
Libsharp_coll
New parameter: Enables CUDA GPU direct.
Libsharp_coll
New parameter: Enables GPU direct RDMA.
Rev 1.8.1
sharp_am
New parameter: Defines AM waiting time for jobs to complete prior to fabric re-initialization upon startup.
sharp_am
New parameter: Defines job status polling interval when waiting for jobs to complete upon startup.